With the season complete, area hoops coaches have spent the past few weeks putting together schedules for next season.
LaGrange girls head coach La'Keem Holmes said he tries to find teams with varied styles of play in nondistrict games and said he doesn't mind taking a few losses.
"I like to prepare us for district and playoffs, play teams with different styles," he said. "Also, I like to play some tough matchups; they help you learn a lot about your team. You don't get any false sense of confidence. Losses can be the best teacher sometimes. You can't be scared to lose in the regular season.
"We also plan on traveling to see what else the state has to offer, even if we're not playing some of the top teams we at least get to see them in some of these tournaments. We like to serve as an ambassador of our area, show what Southwest Louisiana is working with."
Holmes said trips to tournaments in Duncanville, Texas, and New Orleans last year helped prepare the Gators for their playoff run to a Class 4A state championship.
"Our schedule prepared us to be ready for any type of style of team," he said. "We had played slower-paced teams and faster teams, so in the playoffs, when you might not get as much prep time, you can always call back on what you did when playing similar teams."
Showcasing his players for college coaches is another goal.
"We want more exposure for LaGrange, not only as a top program in the state, but we go to tournaments where college coaches are. Last year we played in front more than 50 colleges."
The current stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic hasn't affected regular scheduling much but has made summer planning more difficult, Holmes said.
"The summer schedule is tough to do right now because of the uncertainty," he said. "Normally we like to go to team camps and play about 28 varsity games and 15 junior varsity games."
Grand Lake boys coach Mark Caldwell said he tries to find the sweet spot between keeping a high power ranking and challenging his team as much as possible.
"They've put such an emphasis on power points, you have to strike a balance," he said. "Winning games pays off in the long run in the way they formulate the points, but you don't want to have a cakewalk your entire regular-season schedule. Our goal this past year was to host in the quarterfinal round of the playoff because life on the road in the quarters is tough. There are some very tough places to play."
Grand Lake earned a home game as the second seed. Home teams were 23-5 in Classes 5A-C.
The Hornets lost once in the regular season, to Class 5A New Iberia, but Caldwell said they played enough quality opponents to be prepared for the playoffs, where they reached the semifinals.
"I knew we would play Hamilton Christian twice and have wars with them," he said. Grand Lake won both games by a combined four points. "We picked up New Iberia and Donaldsonville. We played South Beauregard, Jennings, Westlake and Sam Houston so I thought we had enough challenging games."
Caldwell said he doesn't regret adding the New Iberia game that ruined the team's perfect record.
"I think we got better in the loss and it may have been the best game we played all year," he said. "We had nine turnovers and shot 53 percent. They went 13 of 20 on threes and we only lost by four." Caldwell said losing most of his rotation from this year won't change his approach.
"I think we will surprise some people," he said. "Our JV team went 22-2 and we have (starting forward) Eli Fountain and Kyler Little back. I don't see the point in putting kids through a brutal schedule if they can't handle it, so we'll adjust from year to year, but we've been pretty good the past few year's so I haven't had to change much."
Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said he goes big-game hunting every year.
"In nondistrict games we like to play schools from bigger classes," he said. "I want our kids to know that they can play at to the top level of high school ball even though we are a 1A school. Then, if we win, we also get extra power points for playing up. I like to play people that will win a lot of games. Those help your power rating too. We play 14 district games so our rating goes down as the season goes on. Last year we went 10-3 in nondistrict, that helped us a lot."
Washington said he strives to keep the school's annual Showdown at the Lake tournament field as strong as possible.
"The draw for our tournament is that it is during an open recruiting period so it gives our kids and others a chance to play in front of college coaches," he said. "We'll have a few surprises next year that we can't announce yet. But I always try to get the state champion teams and top players in Louisiana here for the tournament."