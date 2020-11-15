Gunner Gearen

DeQuincy quarterback Gunner Gearen rolls out, looking for target.

 Rodrick Anderson

VINTON — The DeQuincy Tigers switch from a spread offense to a ground-and-pound, run-centered offense is paying dividends.

DeQuincy beat District 5-2A rival Vinton 42-14 Friday at B.S. Walker Memorial Stadium to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

“Coach (Tate) Woodard did a good job, and he decided to switch offenses,” DeQuincy head coach Matt Dufresne said. “I said ‘Let’s go with it because it is a little more ground and pound.’ It fits our kids better — Rayden Rosalis and all of our running backs and even our offensive line.

“Kudos to Coach Woodard for making the switch and doing a great job at that.”

DeQuincy (2-3, 1-2) gained 216 of its 487 rushing yards in the first half as the Tigers ran out to a 28-0 lead. Rosalis, and fellow senior running back Trey Penigar combined for 381 rushing yards. Rosalis finished with 262 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and recovered a fumble on defense. Penigar added 119 yards and a score on 10 carries.

“Both of them run hard, and both of them are tough to tackle,” Dufresne said. “It is also a credit to our offensive line how well they run too.”

Penigar capped the Tigers’ first drive of the game with a 36-yard rumble to the end zone. Rosalis added touchdown runs of 4 and 23 yards in the second quarter.

Rosalis had six carries over 20 yards, including a 78-yard run in the third quarter that set up his third touchdown.

DeQuincy attempted two passes in the first half, including a 61-yard pass from Gunnar Gearen to Gabe Johnston with 2:05 left in the first half.

Tigers’ defense held the Lions (1-5, 0-3) in check for most of the first half and didn’t allow a first down until late in the second quarter.

Vinton managed 123 yards of total offense in the first half with most coming on 63-yard touchdown run on a reverse by Jaden Carrier with 7 seconds left in the second quarter.

Vinton finished with 333 yards of total offense, but the Tigers stopped Vinton on two goal-line stands, and Gavin Gary and Johnston knocked down a pass in the end zone.

“Coach (Brett) Koonce came up with a great game plan against them,” Dufresne said. “We knew they were pretty versatile in the passing game.

“No. 11 (Jaden Carrier) for them is a really good player. We felt like there were some things that we could do to disrupt that. Other than a couple of big plays on some trick plays, our defense played pretty stout.”

Vinton was cut DeQuincy’s lead to 28-14 with 6:51 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard halfback pass from Noah Gary to Logan Beard.

Beard finished with three catches for 72 yards, and Hezakiah Holts ran for 54 yards on 14 carries.

Tags

More from this section

Rested, not rusty: Jennings leaps over Knights

  • Updated
Rested, not rusty: Jennings leaps over Knights

JENNINGS — A week off did nothing to slow the Jennings Bulldogs, who wasted little time Friday night in showing they are still in top form during their 42-14 District 4-3A win over South Beauregard.

Record night for St. Louis’ Joubert

  • Updated
Record night for St. Louis’ Joubert

WELSH — The St. Louis Saints scored early and often in taking a 46-19 victory over the Welsh Greyhounds Friday night in non-district action at Greyhound Stadium.

Hannan takes out St. Louis in straight sets

  • Updated
Hannan takes out St. Louis in straight sets

KENNER — No. 11 St. Louis Catholic tried to make a run late in the first and second set but couldn’t hold off No. 3 Archbishop Hannan Thursday in the Division III quarterfinals at the state volleyball tournament.

LCCP scores on five consecutive possessions

  • Updated
LCCP scores on five consecutive possessions

VINTON — Lake Charles College Prep couldn’t get the ball early, but did plenty when it was finally able to get its offense on the field, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in a 40-27 District 4-3A win over Iowa on Friday night.

Guth, DeBarge continue Barbe pipeline to ULL

  • Updated
Guth, DeBarge continue Barbe pipeline to ULL

A pair of Barbe Bucs are the latest area baseball players to join the Louisiana-Lafayette baseball program, as infielder Kyle DeBarge and pitcher Adam Guth inked with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday, the opening day of the week-long national signing period.