VINTON — The DeQuincy Tigers switch from a spread offense to a ground-and-pound, run-centered offense is paying dividends.
DeQuincy beat District 5-2A rival Vinton 42-14 Friday at B.S. Walker Memorial Stadium to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
“Coach (Tate) Woodard did a good job, and he decided to switch offenses,” DeQuincy head coach Matt Dufresne said. “I said ‘Let’s go with it because it is a little more ground and pound.’ It fits our kids better — Rayden Rosalis and all of our running backs and even our offensive line.
“Kudos to Coach Woodard for making the switch and doing a great job at that.”
DeQuincy (2-3, 1-2) gained 216 of its 487 rushing yards in the first half as the Tigers ran out to a 28-0 lead. Rosalis, and fellow senior running back Trey Penigar combined for 381 rushing yards. Rosalis finished with 262 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and recovered a fumble on defense. Penigar added 119 yards and a score on 10 carries.
“Both of them run hard, and both of them are tough to tackle,” Dufresne said. “It is also a credit to our offensive line how well they run too.”
Penigar capped the Tigers’ first drive of the game with a 36-yard rumble to the end zone. Rosalis added touchdown runs of 4 and 23 yards in the second quarter.
Rosalis had six carries over 20 yards, including a 78-yard run in the third quarter that set up his third touchdown.
DeQuincy attempted two passes in the first half, including a 61-yard pass from Gunnar Gearen to Gabe Johnston with 2:05 left in the first half.
Tigers’ defense held the Lions (1-5, 0-3) in check for most of the first half and didn’t allow a first down until late in the second quarter.
Vinton managed 123 yards of total offense in the first half with most coming on 63-yard touchdown run on a reverse by Jaden Carrier with 7 seconds left in the second quarter.
Vinton finished with 333 yards of total offense, but the Tigers stopped Vinton on two goal-line stands, and Gavin Gary and Johnston knocked down a pass in the end zone.
“Coach (Brett) Koonce came up with a great game plan against them,” Dufresne said. “We knew they were pretty versatile in the passing game.
“No. 11 (Jaden Carrier) for them is a really good player. We felt like there were some things that we could do to disrupt that. Other than a couple of big plays on some trick plays, our defense played pretty stout.”
Vinton was cut DeQuincy’s lead to 28-14 with 6:51 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard halfback pass from Noah Gary to Logan Beard.
Beard finished with three catches for 72 yards, and Hezakiah Holts ran for 54 yards on 14 carries.