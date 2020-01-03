Elton dominated District 4-1A last season on its way to winning its first state girls basketball championship since 1975, but the No. 1 Indians supremacy in the district will be tested today by a tough, young Merryville team that is ranked No. 4 in the most recent Louisiana High School Athletic Association power ratings.
Merryville (15-4, 1-0) will host Elton (9-6, 1-0) at 6 p.m. today. Elton beat Merryville three times last year, including 58-30 in a regional-round playoff game.
"We are looking to establish ourselves back in the district," Elton head coach Roland Lacombe said. "It is going to be the toughest district game of the season. Merryville is good and has everyone returning. To beat them at their place is very tough. If we are going to establish our dominance in the district, it goes through Merryville."
Elton has had to break in a new group of guards after twins Jameica and Jamaica James graduated. Junior Nya Francis starts at point guard with senior Tessa Deshotel and junior Mariah Lemoine at guard.
"This year it has been about trying to get our new guards integrated with our posts and trying to get some continuity going," Lacombe said. "Those three played a lot last year off the bench, but the adjustment has been to go from role players to starters."
Elton's record doesn't look as spotless as last season's 30-3, but its six losses have all come to top-10 teams. The Indians won three of their first eight games but have won six of their last seven, led by junior center Vici Woods (17.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5 blocks per game) and senior forward Summer Ceasar (13.5 ppg, 8 rpg).
"(Woods and Ceasar) have shown a lot of consistency," Lacombe said. "They are the heart and soul of the team. They are really keeping us in ballgames. Sometimes we sputter a little bit on offense, but they get the job done."
Merryville has nearly matched its win total (18) from last year as its team, made up of all underclassmen, has matured with a strong defense.
"They are starting to take ownership of the team," Merryville head coach Stormy Fortenberry said. "They are taking it more seriously.
"Our defense has been carrying us. We tell our kids, if you can't play defense, you are not going to get on the court."
Junior Maddie Mahfouz is the Panthers' leading scorer at 20 points a game and will draw the assignment of guarding Woods.
"It will be a physical matchup," Fortenberry said. "We have to block out and knock down some shots. They are bigger than us, but I feel like we are quick."
Lacombe has been preparing his team for the Panthers' full-court game.
"A lot of these girls run track," Lacombe said. "They run the floor very well. That is what makes it hard when you play them. You have to be ready to go baseline to baseline. We expect it to be a full-court game.
"They are going to play us man up and pushing the ball up the court all the time on offense."