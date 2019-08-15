Dare you to cross these lines

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss offensive and defensive linemen from the area's large high schools.
Which school has the best returning offensive line?
RA: With four returners, including second-team all-district tackle Brady Jacobsen, South Beauregard's offensive line should be able to make a lot of holes for a pair of returning running backs, Jayden Derouen and Colby Hollier, to put up big numbers.
WA: Lake Charles College Prep has a pair of all-district selections back in Gabe Rankins and Marcus Francis. Head coach Erick Franklin said Rankins, a first-team all-district pick last year, is even better after losing a lot of weight over the summer. Prep was effective running and throwing last year, with the line helping the offense averaging 30 points per game.
Who has the most impressive set of returning defensive linemen?
RA: St. Louis senior Gabe Johnson (5-11, 250 pounds) and Charlie Drost (6-4, 222 pounds) will lead the defensive line in a tough District 4-3A that is loaded with powerful running backs. Johnson made 43 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, to earn second-team all-district honors last season, while Drost was credited with 27 tackles.
WA: Iowa brings back three starters, led by Peyton Aguillard, and have six guys who are ready to contribute, said head coach Tommy Johns. Dwight Johnson and Ty Taylor are the other returning starters for a defense that held five of last year's nine opponents to 21 points or fewer.
Create a duo of an offensive lineman from one school and defensive lineman from another school.
RA: Watch out for Sam Houston senior offensive lineman Jerron Gilbert and Westlake senior defensive lineman Eli Goss. Gilbert was key to the Broncos' best season since moving up to Class 5A in 2011. Gilbert, who committed to Louisiana Tech during the summer, helped block for 1,000-yard rusher Gerron Duhon and a nearly 2,000-yard passer in Kyle Bartley. Goss had more than 80 tackles and 12 quarterback hurries last year and will anchor the Rams' 4-2-5 defense as they look for their first winning season since 2012.
WA: I'll start with Barbe tackle Hunter Brown, whose highlight reel is so nasty it should come with a parental advisory sticker. He mashes defenders, pushing them 5 to 10 yards past the line of scrimmage or drilling them into the ground. He doesn't just get in a guy's way, he dominates until the whistle blows. On defense I'll go with Kennon Landry of Jennings, who is massive and strong but also agile enough to play anywhere along the line.