The St. Louis Catholic High School cheerleaders cheer for the Lady Saints during their game at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Paris Guillory puts in the layup over Chanyree Lewis during their game at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Playing at a slower pace, and without its customary energy and intensity, the St. Louis Saints did just enough to earn a victory in their District 4-3A opener Tuesday night, a 44-38 win over Jennings.
The Saints (17-3, 1-0) led wire to wire, dominating the first quarter to take a 17-3 lead. Mycaa Trail led the outburst with six points.
Jennings got back into the game in the second quarter, scoring the first six points of the quarter and cutting the Saints’ lead to 27-18 by halftime. Jillian Fontenot scored nine of Jennings’ 15 points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs (16-4, 0-1) got within eight points in the third quarter on consecutive baskets by Kyla Chambers, but St. Louis scored the last four points of the quarter on a putback basket by Paris Guillory and pair of free throws by Trail.
A 3-pointer by Gabbie Link to open the fourth quarter gave the Saints a 14-point lead. St. Louis maintained a double-digit lead until the final 2 minutes, when Jennings scored the final seven points of the game.
Trail led St. Louis with 13 points while Guillory finished with nine and Maggie Bruchhaus scored eight.
Chambers led Jennings with 12 points. Fontenot finished with 11.
Saints head coach Tony Johnson was unhappy with the performance despite the result.
“We played with no energy, and you have to give Jennings credit, they came ready to play,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t play with the intensity we normally do. I guess our kids show up and think they scare everybody. They don’t. We have to be better on the court.
“We tried half-court press, full-court press — nothing was working. We had to play zone. With this group we have, we don’t want to play zone, but we had to. We had try to hang on to win. That’s not our game. It’s uncharacteristic for us. I always get kids motivated to play hard. I don’t know what happened tonight, but we are going to fix it.”
Jennings head coach Eric Guidry said he continues to be impressed with how his young team is maturing.
“We didn’t turn the ball over as much as normally do,” he said. “We keep fighting. We are real young so we are getting better a lot faster than most other teams. We are playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores with just one senior. We are still learning how to play. We focus on getting better every day. We did that today, even though it’s tough losing.”
St. Louis has won four of its last five games, while the loss was the second in seven games for Jennings.
