DERIDDER — Friday night at Cecil Doyle Stadium, Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps started to have some not so good flashbacks.
In the first quarter, Jennings fell behind 13-0 just like it did in the first round of the playoffs last seasons against Carroll. But the 2019 3A state runner up made the right adjustments to come from behind to beat DeRidder 29-20 in the season opener for both schools.
“I started having some flashbacks from the firstround playoff game last year,” Phelps said. “We got down 13-0, but this is an experienced coaching staff and experienced football team.
“Nobody panicked. We came down got one (touchdown) and got our feet under us a little bit. These are usually things you talk about after a jamboree. We learned a lot about our football team tonight, and I am just so proud of these coaches and players for coming up here and playing against an excellent football team. I am just very happy for our school and community.”
The Bulldogs fumbled a kickoff early and didn’t get their offense on the field until midway through the first quarter.
After converting on third down three times and a fourth down, Jennings got into the end zone on a 7-yard run by senior quarterback Lawrence Willridge.
Down 13-8, Jennings went to its bag of tricks for a halfback pass.
Running back Trevor Etienne connected with Ja’Corien Palfrey for 47 yards on third-and-15 to the Dragons’ 7-yard line. Etienne punched it in for the lead, 15-13, and a minute and a half later, Palfrey scooped up a DeRidder fumble and returned it 33 yards for a 22-13 lead.
“It (halfback pass) helped so much,” Phelps said. “It gave us a little shot of energy.
“We have a senior quarterback back there and nobody panicked. They were still upbeat, just kept rolling and played our game.”
DeRidder was able to cut the deficit to two, 22-20, before halftime, on a 12-yard run by Isaiah Roberson, but struggled to move the ball in the second half.
The Dragons started hot with 136 yards on its first two possessions highlighted by an 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback K.J. Gooden and a 29-yard scoring catch by Ashton Broussard but could not maintain the momentum.
“They (Jennings) are a quality football program,” DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. “They are wellcoached and have a ton of athletes.
“There is a reason some of those guys are going to play college ball. I was proud of our kids’ fight, but we made a lot of mistakes. We are going to have to get that corrected, and we will get that corrected. It is early on. We haven’t played a real football game in almost 10 months. I am proud of my guys. We are excited about the year.”
Jennings made a few adjustments and held the Dragons to 83 yards the rest of the game, dropping Gooden behind the line of scrimmage seven times.
Jennings Linebacker Gavin Hanks had two sacks and a tackle for a loss.
“We just made a couple of adjustments,” Phelps said. “We moved over about six inches in some places and started getting our legs under us.
“DeRidder started hitting us fast with their tempo offense, and we just had to get our feet up under us.”
Roberson led all ball carriers with 109 yards on 21 carries.