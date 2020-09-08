Lake Charles College Prep receiver Keshlon Jackson isn’t caught from behind very often, but college recruiters have been able to track the junior star down during the first week contact between coaches and underclassmen recruits is allowed.
The contact period started Tuesday, and since then the speedster has picked up offers from Tulane, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. On top of that, coaches from Alabama, Mississippi State, the University of Houston and Louisiana Tech have been in touch.
Jackson is currently evacuated in New Orleans but will return to LCCP. His recruiting stock is on the rise. He also holds offers from Kansas State, Colorado, Michigan State, Memphis, Virginia and South Alabama.
Last year Jackson caught 20 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a kickoff return.
College coaches are high on his potential.
“They like how quick, explosive and shifty I am and how I can blow the top off my route,” he said.
Jackson spent the summer polishing his skill set.
“I worked on my route running, getting stronger, faster and beating the press,” he said.
Jackson is part of a loaded Trailblazer offense that includes fellow college recruits QB Dillon Simon, RB Trevonte Citizen and WRs P.J. Johnson, Jaylen Joseph and Solomon Lewis. He said he doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight or the ball.
“I enjoy grinding and working consistently with them, we are all on the same page and we’re all competitive,” Jackson said.
“We are family, I love them. Also, we are all trying to prove a lot of people wrong.”
Jackson said Simon, a South Alabama commitment, has been a big part of his success.
“Big shout out to my quarterback, we grew up together and me grinding with him is amazing because he is so talented. Without him I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in.”
Jackson said he views every play as a big-play opportunity.
“At receiver, I enjoy being there because when the ball hits my hands my intentions is to get to the end zone,” he said. “ Same as kick returner, when the ball hits my hands it’s like i have to get in the end zone. I;m a playmaker, I got to make plays.”