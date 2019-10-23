Due to threat of severe weather some area high school football games have been rescheduled:
THURSDAY all times 7 p.m.
District 4-1A
Basile (4-3, 3-1) at Merryville (2-5, 1-3)
Oberlin (7-0, 4-0) at East Beauregard 3-4, 3-1)
Elton (0-7, 0-4) vs. Hamilton (3-3, 1-3) at Washington-Marion
District 5-2A
Rosepine (3-4, 1-1) at Pickering (3-4, 0-2)
DeQuincy (4-3, 2-0) at Kinder (3-4, 2-0)
Oakdale (3-3, 0-2) at Vinton (3-3, 1-1)
District 6-2A
Welsh (1-6, 0-1) at Lake Arthur (4-3, 1-1)
District 3-5A
Acadiana (7-0, 4-0) at Sam Houston (6-1, 4-0)
District 3-4A
DeRidder (5-2, 2-0) at Peabody (5-2, 0-1)
District 4-3A
South Beauregard (2--5, 0-2) at St. Louis (4-2, 1-1)
District 5-3A
Iota (6-1, 1-1) at Pine Prairie (0-7, 0-2)
Still scheduled for FRIDAY all times 7 p.m.
District 4-3A
Iowa (4-3, 1-1) at Westlake (2-4, 2-0)
Jennings (3-4, 1-1) at LC College Prep (4-3, 1-1)
District 5-2A
Grand Lake (5-2, 2-2) at Gueydan (3-4, 2-2)
District 3-5A
Barbe (5-2, 3-1) at Sulphur (1-6, 0-4)
District 3-4A
Bolton (4-3, 0-1) at Leesville (5-2, 0-2)
District 4-4A
LaGrange (3-3, 1-0) at Rayne (4-3, 1-1)
North Vermilion (4-3, 1-1) at Washington-Marion (1-6, 0-1)