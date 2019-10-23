football schedule changes graphic

Due to threat of severe weather some area high school football games have been rescheduled:

THURSDAY all times 7 p.m.

District 4-1A

Basile (4-3, 3-1) at Merryville (2-5, 1-3)

Oberlin (7-0, 4-0) at East Beauregard 3-4, 3-1)

Elton (0-7, 0-4) vs. Hamilton (3-3, 1-3) at Washington-Marion

District 5-2A

Rosepine (3-4, 1-1) at Pickering (3-4, 0-2)

DeQuincy (4-3, 2-0) at Kinder (3-4, 2-0)

Oakdale (3-3, 0-2) at Vinton (3-3, 1-1)

District 6-2A

Welsh (1-6, 0-1) at Lake Arthur (4-3, 1-1)

District 3-5A

Acadiana (7-0, 4-0) at Sam Houston (6-1, 4-0)

District 3-4A

DeRidder (5-2, 2-0) at Peabody (5-2, 0-1)

District 4-3A

South Beauregard (2--5, 0-2) at St. Louis (4-2, 1-1)

District 5-3A

Iota (6-1, 1-1) at Pine Prairie (0-7, 0-2)

Still scheduled for FRIDAY all times 7 p.m.

District 4-3A

Iowa (4-3, 1-1) at Westlake (2-4, 2-0)

Jennings (3-4, 1-1) at LC College Prep (4-3, 1-1)

District 5-2A

Grand Lake (5-2, 2-2) at Gueydan (3-4, 2-2)

District 3-5A

Barbe (5-2, 3-1) at Sulphur (1-6, 0-4)

District 3-4A

Bolton (4-3, 0-1) at Leesville (5-2, 0-2)

District 4-4A

LaGrange (3-3, 1-0) at Rayne (4-3, 1-1)

North Vermilion (4-3, 1-1) at Washington-Marion (1-6, 0-1)

More from this section

Tors inch closer to title

  • Updated
Tors inch closer to title

SULPHUR — After getting over the nerves of playing in front of a large crowd and against rival Barbe, Sulphur settled down to win the final two sets Tuesday to win the District 2-I match 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18.

Mild surprises, big numbers in Week 7

  • Updated
Mild surprises, big numbers in Week 7

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 7 of the high school football season.

Moxie of a champ

  • Updated
Moxie of a champ

Defending District 4-3A champion Lake Charles College Prep showed its championship toughness in a 33-27 comeback win over St. Louis on Friday night to keep its title chances alive.

Broncos not looking ahead

Broncos not looking ahead

Sam Houston passed its biggest test of the season when it beat District 3-5A rival Barbe for the first time in its history.