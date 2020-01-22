Krissy Broxton drives in past to Hathaway defenders during their game at Lacassine High School in Lacassine, La., Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LACASSINE — The Lacassine Cardinals spread the wealth on offense and kept Hathaway's high-powered offense in check en route to an 83-63 win Tuesday night.
The win gave Lacassine (26-5, 2-0) the lead in the District 7-B race. Hathaway, playing without injured starter Kenedie Beard, fell to 23-4, 1-1.
Lacassine opened the game with an 8-2 run and never trailed, extending its lead to 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 40-29 by halftime.
Hathaway got a second-quarter boost from reserve Lamiyah Sanchez, who scored eight points in the quarter as Hathaway twice pulled within five points. Lacassine scored eight straight points near the end of the quarter to extend its lead back to double digits. Hathaway got no closer than 11 points in the second half as the Cardinals beat Hathaway's pressure defense to get fast-break baskets.
Sydnie Cooley scored 14 first-half points for Lacassine while backcourt mate Krissy Broxton added 10.
"We really focused on our individual matchups defensively," said Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier. "We weren't going to do anything too extravagant. We had to sprint and stay ahead of them in transition, try to make them play as much halfcourt as we could. We tried to be sound and control the tempo on their end, but run if we had the opportunity. We tried to keep it simple: execute and rebound."
Broxton finished with a game-high 24 points. Cooley scored 21. Makeelah Freeman scored 14, Vanessa Duhe added 12 and Haylie Hoffpauir scored 10.
"They've done a good job of that all year," Hollier said of the balanced scoring attack. "We got shots that we like. We have kids that can take it to the basket, some shooters and Vanessa in the post. We got to the spots we like and the shots went in. It's nice to have that balance so the opposing team can't focus on one player."
Duhe grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots.
"She anchors the defense," Hollier said. "We have good, solid defenders around her, but it always helps to have that security blanket. If we get beat she can protect the rim for us. It is a luxury to have that safety net behind us."
Sanchez and Brea Beca-White each finished with 14 to lead Hathaway. Gabby Whitman added 13.
"This was a big win for us because of the caliber of competition," Hollier said. "They have a great team and have got it going this season. It has always been an intense rivalry."
