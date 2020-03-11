Hamilton Christian Parent serves popcorn during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Fans cheer on the Warriors during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final against Calvary Baptist at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christian Cheerleaders show their spirit during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christian Cheerleaders show their spirit during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Head Coach Washington watches as his team warms up before the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final against Calvary Baptist at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Adfrian Brown (5) is fouled by a Calvary Baptist defender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Dakori Lewis (3) attempts a jump shot against Calvary Baptist during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Michael Thomas (23) makes the layup against Calvary Baptist during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Michael Thomas (23) pushes the ball up the court while being guarded by Calvary Baptist Cliff Mosley (32) during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Head Coach Washington calls a play during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final against Calvary Baptist at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Head Coach Washington calls a play during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final against Calvary Baptist at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Adrian Brown (5) goes up for the layout against Calvary Baptist during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Michael Thomas (23) is fouled by a Calvary Baptist defender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Mason Russell (24) attempts a 3 pointer while being guarded by Calvary Baptist Ben Ponder (2) during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Head Coach Washington is not happy with the play of his team against Calvary Baptist during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Michael Thomas (23) draws the charge against Calvary Baptist Cliff Mosley (32) during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Michael Thomas (23) attempst a jump shot while being defended by a Calvary Baptist player during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Hamilton Christians Fans cheer on the Warriors during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division IV Semi-Final against Calvary Baptist at Hamilton Christian High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Calvary Baptist's twin towers were too much for the undersized Hamilton Christian in a 56-44 road win for Calvary Baptist Tuesday night in a Division IV semifinal.
The Cavs (23-9) advanced to play at Crescent City in the championship game later this week. No. 1 Crescent City 67-51 win over No. 4 St. Mary's.
Cavs big men Labree Williams and Dante Hall controlled the paint at both ends of the court, and Hamilton could not find its shooting stroke from the outside. The Warriors (27-8) caused turnovers and shot well enough to hang with the Cavs in the first half, taking a 22-21 lead into halftime
Williams dominated the early part of the third quarter as Calvary opened the half with an 11-0 run. Williams scored five points in the run and had a steal and an assist to set up a Malcolm McDowell 3-pointer. Williams finished with 23 points, three blocks and two steals.
The win was the second straight on the road for Calvary Baptist, which has won at No. 3 Opelousas Baptist and No. 2 Hamilton in the last five days.
"These kids fight and never give up," Calvary head coach Victor Morris said. "We had to slow (Hamilton Christian guard) Michael Thomas down, not give (Hamilton guard) Adrian Brown shots. Those are two great players. Williams is the best sophomore in the state. He can play inside or play outside. He has a good IQ and is a high level player."
Thomas led Hamilton Christian with 16 points. The Warriors cut the lead to six at the end of the third quarter, but Calvary regained control with an 8-2 outburst to start the fourth. Williams scored six points in the run.
"I knew going in it was going to be tough because of their size and (Williams) was even better than I thought," Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said. "We tried to make them uncomfortable and pressure their guards. They put a box and one on Mike but that didn't bother us. We didn't shoot well and they blocked a lot of shots inside. I've never seen us shoot this bad in our own gym. We did everything we did to counter the twin towers, but they played well."
