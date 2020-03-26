After leading the Grand Lake boys basketball team to its first appearance in the state championship tournament, head coach Mark Caldwell was named Coach of the Year on the Class 1A Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-state team.
A pair of Southwest Louisiana players, senior guard Michael Thomas of Hamilton Christian and junior center Vici Woods of Elton, were second-team selections.
Caldwell led Grand Lake to a 29-1 regular-season record, with the lone loss coming against Class 5A New Iberia, before the Hornets beat Block and Acadiana in the playoffs to earn a trip to the state tournament at Burton Coliseum, where the Hornets lost a thrilling semifinal game to Lincoln Prep.
Thomas, a Louisiana-Lafayette signee, led Hamilton Christian to the Division IV select-schools semifinals, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game to earn his third consecutive all-state honor.
Woods led Elton to the quarterfinals, averaging 17 points, 18 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game to earn a second consecutive all-state honor.
St. Mary's Maria Bienvenu is the girls Most Outstanding Player after leading the Tigers to the Division IV girls select championship. Chanse Robinson is boys Outstanding Player for leading Lincoln Prep to a state runner-up finish.
Bienvenu averaged 18.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Girls Coach of the Year Tom Collins made it a clean sweep of girls awards for the Natchitoches school.
Robinson, a University of Buffalo signee, averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the former Grambling Lab.
In addition to Bienvenu, the girls first team includes Emery Wertz of Division IV runner-up Ouachita Christian, Frandreka Keller of Class 1A champion North Central, Marissa Tell of Haynesville and Tasionna McDowell of Class 1A runner-up Delhi.
The second team featured Woods, Kaci Chairs of Metairie Park Country Day, Yani Johnson of Central Catholic, Pashonay Johnson of St. Frederick, Dedreka Wilson of East Iberville.
Robinson was joined on the boys first team by Derrick Tezeno of Class 1A winner North Central, Byron Joshua of Division IV winner Crescent City, D'Marcus Hall of Division IV runner-up Calvary Baptist and Thomas Howell of St. Mary's.