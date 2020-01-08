Washington Marion’s Darius Reado lays the ball up in front of a St. Louis defender at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Darius Reado drives to the basket against St. Louis at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Darius Reado lays the ball up over St. Louis Nic Ughowa at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Jason Butler dribbles ahead of St. Louis’ Colson Snider at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Jason Butler dribbles ahead of St. Louis’ Colson Snider at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Jason Butler lays the ball up before St. Louis’ Dillon Fruge can defend at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
St. Louis’ Terry Sherman looks to pass while guarded by a Washington Marion defender at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
Jason Butler lead a fourth-quarter surge to help Washington-Marion pull away from St. Louis in a 78-62 nondistrict win Tuesday night.
Butler scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth, as W-M (7-7) scored 30 points in the final frame to earn its second win of the season over the Saints (12-2), who haven't lost to anyone else.
St. Louis was within 55-52 early in the fourth quarter, but the Charging Indians went on a 12-2 run to take control. Butler scored six points in the run with a pair of fast-break layups and two free throws that gave W-M a 67-54 lead. St. Louis got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Charging Indians head coach Albert Hartwell said his team turned on the heat defensively down the stretch.
"We started playing defense," Hartwell said. "That led to some easy baskets."
Hartwell said Butler's late surge resulted from him and the team keeping the ball moving.
"He started doing what he ask him to do," Hartwell said of Butler. "He gets overheated and just wants to shoot sometimes. This is a young team and sometimes they get selfish, they want to shoot too much or hold the ball for too long instead of getting it to the open man or looking inside to our big guys. We are still a work in progress."
Darius Reado led W-M with 17 points. Jamaar Moore scored 13 and Tyree Brown added 11.
Colson Snider led St. Louis with 17 points. Terry Sherman scored 14 and Karlin Hardy added 11.
"We need to learn how to play defense together, how to see each other a bit more," Hartwell said. "We have to play together better. I like the kids. They are still learning. We came into the year without much experience. We started off pretty good, then one of our seniors got hurt and we went into a little slump. But we went into the DeRidder tournament knowing it was going to be a challenge for us and played well."
W-M went 3-0 at DeRidder, including a one-point win over St. Louis, after losing its previous four games.
