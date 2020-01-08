Boys' Basketball | Washington-Marion v. St. Louis

1 of 8

Jason Butler lead a fourth-quarter surge to help Washington-Marion pull away from St. Louis in a 78-62 nondistrict win Tuesday night.

Butler scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth, as W-M (7-7) scored 30 points in the final frame to earn its second win of the season over the Saints (12-2), who haven't lost to anyone else.

St. Louis was within 55-52 early in the fourth quarter, but the Charging Indians went on a 12-2 run to take control. Butler scored six points in the run with a pair of fast-break layups and two free throws that gave W-M a 67-54 lead. St. Louis got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Charging Indians head coach Albert Hartwell said his team turned on the heat defensively down the stretch.

"We started playing defense," Hartwell said. "That led to some easy baskets."

Hartwell said Butler's late surge resulted from him and the team keeping the ball moving.

"He started doing what he ask him to do," Hartwell said of Butler. "He gets overheated and just wants to shoot sometimes. This is a young team and sometimes they get selfish, they want to shoot too much or hold the ball for too long instead of getting it to the open man or looking inside to our big guys. We are still a work in progress."

Darius Reado led W-M with 17 points. Jamaar Moore scored 13 and Tyree Brown added 11.

Colson Snider led St. Louis with 17 points. Terry Sherman scored 14 and Karlin Hardy added 11.

"We need to learn how to play defense together, how to see each other a bit more," Hartwell said. "We have to play together better. I like the kids. They are still learning. We came into the year without much experience. We started off pretty good, then one of our seniors got hurt and we went into a little slump. But we went into the DeRidder tournament knowing it was going to be a challenge for us and played well."

W-M went 3-0 at DeRidder, including a one-point win over St. Louis, after losing its previous four games.

More from this section

Gators look to build off win streak

  • Updated
Gators look to build off win streak

Fresh off a sweep of four games at the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic in New Orleans, the LaGrange Lady Gators will look to continue their winning ways tonight against local rival St. Louis.

Lady Gators win Sugar Bowl Classic

  • Updated
Lady Gators win Sugar Bowl Classic

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the past week of high school basketball.

Defending champs open district play

  • Updated
Defending champs open district play

Elton dominated District 4-1A last season on its way to winning its first state girls basketball championship since 1975, but the No. 1 Indians supremacy in the district will be tested today by a tough, young Merryville team that is ranked No. 4 in the most recent Louisiana High School Athle…

Jennings’ Phelps voted Coach of the Year

+2
Jennings’ Phelps voted Coach of the Year

Longtime Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps took the Bulldogs from an 0-3 start to their first trip to the Superdome in 27 seasons to earn his third American Press Coach of the Year award.

Jennings sticks to game plan

+4
Jennings sticks to game plan

Three weeks into the regular season, a trip to the Superdome for a state championship game didn't look like much of a possibility with the Jennings Bulldogs, who were still looking to break into the win column after opening with a series of losses to Leesville, DeRidder and Eunice.