In her first season of varsity basketball, Barbe High freshman Mikaylah Manley quickly turned heads with game after game of prolific scoring performances.
She already had a District 3-5A MVP award to her name and now she can add Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state second team to her growing list of accolades.
Manley is the first freshman to make the Class 5A all-state first or second team since John Curtis Christian's Jerkalia Jordan grabbed first-team honors in 2017.
Manely averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds a game as she led the Bucs to 16 wins, a huge improvement over the previous season, and the regional round of the playoffs.
Jordan was voted the girls most outstanding player after averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists and leading the Patriots to their fourth consecutive Division I state championship.
Also on the girls first team is Ouachita Parish's Lafaedria Green (11.2 ppg), McKinley's Erica Lafayette (19 ppg), Benton's Qua Chambers (20.1 ppg) and Ponchatoula's Amoura Graves (23.5 ppg).
Benton's Mary Lowry Ward is the Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 29-5 and the Class 5A state championship.
Scotlandville's Reece Beekman is the boys most outstanding player. He lead the Hornets to their fourth consecutive Division I state championship while averaging 19.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.
Alexandria's Lance Brasher is the boys Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to their first state championship.
Rounding out the first team is Alexandria's Latrell Holly (15 ppg), H.L. Bourgeois' Deondré Buggage (26 ppg), St. Augustin'e Jason Pierre (22 ppg) and Walker's Jalen Cook (29.5 ppg).
Joining Manley on the girls second team is Denham Springs' Kate Thompson, Benton's Jada Anderson, Captain Shreve's Addison Martin and Natchitoches Central's Junti Franklin.
The second team is comprised of Ouachita Parish's Jamal Davis, Comeaux's Cleveland Harris III, Bonnabel's Will Allen, Natchitoches Central's Devonte Snow and Scotlandville's Ta'Reon.