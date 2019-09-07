Tylan Ceasar scored three first-half touchdowns and the Barbe High football team scored touchdowns on its first three drives and the host Bucs never looked back as they beat crosstown rival LaGrange 44-13 on Friday night.
Offensively, Barbe finished with 384 yards of total offense. Quarterback Davis Meche went 14 of 18 for 273 yards and two touchdowns passing. On the ground, Barbe ran for 111 yards with four touchdowns.
“Overall I’m very pleased,” Barbe head coach Mike Cutrera said. “Anytime you get a chance to win a game, that’s a plus. First half we looked pretty good, third quarter we came out flat, no intensity. And LaGrange, they fought. They put two scores on us and made a little ballgame. But our kids responded after that, and I was glad to see that happen.”
Barbe’s offense was clinical, using a good mix of the run and pass and good blocking by the offensive line to cause LaGrange’s defense fits. Ceasar ended the Bucs’ first two drives with touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards, respectively.
All the while the Bucs defense shut down LaGrange’s offense, with the exception of some plays made by quarterback Quintorious Jones on the ground.
In the second quarter, Barbe’s offense did all of its damage on the scoreboard through the air. First came a Meche screen pass to Ceasar for an 11-yard touchdown reception. Then, after Barbe (1-0) forced LaGrange (0-1) to turn the ball over on downs, the Bucs went up top on the next play, and Meche hit Chandler Ware for a 59-yard touchdown pass that had Ware drag some Gators defenders a few yards into the end zone.
Barbe had a chance to score one more time before halftime when it got the ball on the LG 20-yard line, but the Bucs chose to run the clock out and go into halftime up 27-0.
But the start of the second half was all LaGrange, which scored 13 points before Barbe got to touch the ball. The Gators got some big chunk plays through the air thanks to the arm of Jones and the LG receivers. Then, Jones got the Gators on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown run on a bad snap.
On the ensuing kickoff, Barbe fumbled the ball and LG pounced on it. The next play, Jones ran for a 26-yard touchdown to bring the Gators to within two scores at 27-13.
But Barbe’s offense regained control, scoring the final 17 points of the game thanks to Ceasar’s fourth touchdown of the game — a 13-yard run — as well as a touchdown run from Dylan Lewis and a field goal from Dawson Pelt.
“I felt good,” Ceasar said. “But really, it was just my (offensive) line. They were blocking for me all day, all night. It was awesome.”