The rise of the spread offense and no-huddle attacks have led to increased scoring at all levels of football, but a few area high schools are showing that you can still win with defense.
Among that group are Kinder and Oakdale, whose game last year produced a total of 19 points.
The Allen Parish rivals will meet Friday night in Kinder in a District 5-2A game. Also Friday, Hamilton Christian will take on Grand Lake at Lake Arthur in an important District 4-1A game.
Kinder (2-2, 1-0) won the district last year after surviving a 12-7 scare in Oakdale. The Yellow Jackets opened district play last week with a 40-7 win over Rosepine. Oakdale (2-1, 1-0) beat De-Quincy 21-19.
Each of the Warriors’ three wins have been by seven points are fewer. The Warriors allow 20 points per game and rely on running backs Cedric Allison (370 yards, 3 TDs) and Jamal Warnell (309 yds., 1 TD) to carry the offense. In its two wins, Kinder has allowed 17 points.
Yellow Jackets head coach Bret Fuselier said he liked the way his offense played last week.
“We played really well,” Fuselier said. “We had a slow start but as the game went on our kids played as we expect them to and they did well.”
The ’Jackets rotate quarterbacks Griffin Cooley and Graham Fawcett. The duo have combined for 222 passing yards, 122 rushing yards and five total touchdowns with no interceptions.
“I’m pleased with their progress from the beginning of the year,” he said. “They both have improved a lot. Each of them gives us something different and they have both performed well. We plan to stick with it; we like the way its going.
“Our offensive line is the area we have seen big improvement. It is like night and day from the first game against St. Louis. Our offense as a whole has improved a lot. We have a lot of new faces there.”
Oakdale doesn’t make many defensive mistakes.
“They are a good, sound defense,” Fuselier said of the Warriors. “They are always going to be lined up right and they have speed. They get to the ball well and are sure tacklers. That makes for a good defense.”
Hamilton Christian
Hamilton Christian (1-1, 1-1) shut out Gueydan 46-0 last week. Warriors head coach Dexter Washington said his defense has a playmaker at all three levels — lineman Noah Nelson, linebacker Isaiah Morman and defensive back Neiman Sullen.
“Those three have been the leaders at their positions,” Washington said. “Nelson has been dominating the line. Sullen had two interceptions, including a pick-six and Mormon calls the signals and is the leader of the defense.”
That defense will be tested by Grand Lake (3-1, 2-1), which averages 32.5 points per game. The Hornets are looking to rebound from a loss to Oberlin last week. Oberlin (2-1, 2-0) and East Beauregard (2-1, 2-0) are tied atop the district standings. The Tigers are off this week while the Trojans host Basile (1-2, 0-1).