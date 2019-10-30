MOSS BLUFF — With Sulphur threatening to take the match to a deciding fifth set, Sam Houston came back from a five-point deficit in the fourth set to beat Sulphur 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 and win the District 2-I championship on Tuesday.
"That is really what I expected," Sam Houston head coach Rene Fontenot said. "We are very comparable. We each have some different strengths. I didn't think it would end in three sets for anyone of us."
It was Sam Houston's (24-13, 7-0) first district championship since 2014. The Broncos, who moved to Division I this season, won 24 district titles in Division II. The Broncos went into the match ranked 20th in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings.
Sulphur took a 14-9 lead in the fourth set on a kill by middle hitter Erika Whittington. Sam Houston used a 5-0 run to tie it at 14-14 and took a 20-19 lead on a Sulphur hitting error. Sulphur pulled within two points but Alania Bartie hit a powerful shot from the middle and Maggie Cox added a kill for a 24-20 lead. Emma Gentry and Bartie scored the match point by blocking an attack by Whittington.
"It looked like we finally got our footing because we were kind of lagging and second-guessing a lot of touches on the ball in Game 4," Fontenot said. "They played a lot better collectively at the end."
Sulphur was after its first district title since 2003 but saw its 10-match win streak come to an end. The Tors were ranked 13th in the most recent power rankings and are hoping to get a first-round home playoff match.
"You go home, you let it sink in, then you get hungry," Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. "We won 10 games in a row, so as much as we hate losing, we hope this feeling stinks and we show up tomorrow and have a good practice. Hopefully going into the playoffs, we are hungry and want to win."
Sulphur (18-11, 6-1) owned at least a four-point lead in each set, but only managed to win the third set.
"I am not sure what was going on tonight," Coppels said. "We never felt like we gelled as a team.
"Our skills were there, but we were not gelling as a team. Teamwork is so important. We didn't play Sulphur volleyball like we have been playing."
Sam Houston fell behind 4-0 in the first set but rallied behind four aces by Lauren Garrett and five kills from Cox, who finished with 15 kills and four aces. Garrett had a team-high 20 digs.
In the second set, Sulphur lead 8-4 after an attack from the outside by Dahli Dennis, but Sam Houston rallied again and took a 21-19 lead on a kill by Kamryn Lafosse. Dennis had 10 kills, 12 assists and three blocks while Lafosse had 10 kills.
The third set was stopped midway through by a scoreboard malfunction but it seemed to rally Sulphur, who went on a 7-1 run to close out the set.
Jordan Cochran led Sam Houston with a match-high 14 kills.
Cara Murphy led Sulphur with 13 kills and Whittington finished with 10 kills and six blocks.
Sam Houston 25-25-19-25
Sulphur 17-22-25-20
Sulphur (18-11, 6-1): Cara Murphy (13 kills), Dahli Dennis (10 kills, 12 assists, 3 blocks), Erika Whittington (10 kills, 6 blocks), Vega Tower (12 digs), Keelie Seaford (7 digs, 17 assists). Sam Houston (24-13, 7-0): Alania Bartie (38 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills), Jordan Cochran (14 kills, 11 digs), Lauren Garrett (20 digs, 4 aces), Maggie Cox (15 kills, 4 aces), Kamryn Lafosse (10 kills).