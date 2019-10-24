Broncos, Rams butt heads

It's all about defense this week for the Sam Houston Broncos, whether it's trying to stop Acadiana's split-back veer or trying to find a hole in the Rams' stingy defense.
Sam Houston (6-1, 4-0) will host No. 5 Acadiana (7-0, 4-0) in the most critical District 3-5A game of the season tonight at Wayne Hooper Memorial Stadium in Moss Bluff.
Acadiana has three running backs with more than 440 yards, led by senior Dillan Monette's 761 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"It is going to come down to defense," said Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk. "Our defense has to be able to play lights out, and hopefully we can take a few possessions away from them with turnovers. We are just looking for any advantage we can get."
The Broncos have averaged more than nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage, led by Gunner Thornton and Jacob Humphrey, who have combined for 24 tackles for loss.
Acadiana has limited opponents to 180.4 yards and 12.6 points a game, but the Broncos can score quickly and have outscored opponents 214-118 in the first half ,led by quarterback Kyle Bartley (2,184 yds., 27 TDs) and receivers Tavyen Grice (981 yds., 6 TDs) and Luke Yuhasz (645 yds., 13 TDs).
"It is about clicking on all cylinders and getting a fast start," Paulk said. "If you can get a fast start on a team that likes to predominantly run the ball, you can take them out of their normal routine. (The Rams) really haven't been faced with that this year."
Elsewhere
In one of the few Friday games, Sulphur (1-6, 0-4) will host Barbe (5-2, 3-1) looking to find the magic that led it to a 36-35 win last season over their biggest rival.
Sulphur senior defensive lineman Trenton Lecoq blocked a field goal attempt as time expired last year and will look to end the Tors' four-game losing streak. Barbe quarterback Davis Meche almost led the Bucs to a come-from-behind win over the Tors last season and has completed 70 percent of his passes this season for 1,869 yards and 22 touchdowns.
In Class 4A, two area teams are looking to stay on top of their respective districts. LaGrange (3-3, 1-0) can extend its win streak to four games and maintain its lead in District 4-4A with a win over Rayne (4-3, 1-1). DeRidder (5-2, 2-0) is coming off a stunning 24-21 win over No. 10 Leesville (5-2, 0-2) and will travel to play Peabody (5-2, 0-1) tonight.