Broncos not looking ahead

Sam Houston passed its biggest test of the season when it beat District 3-5A rival Barbe for the first time in its history.
Now the key for the Broncos is not to skip out of the next test and get caught looking forward to next week's game with co-district leader Acadiana (6-0, 3-0). Sam Houston (5-1, 3-0) will host district newcomer Southside (4-2, 1-2) tonight.
"We got over that hump," Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk said. "Our kids can do anything if they play four quarters of football and have fun doing it.
"I don't even know if they know who we play in two weeks. Our focus is 100 percent on Southside. Any time you play an emotional game like we played on Friday, you worry as a coach that you are going to have a setback. I would hope that is not the case. We are preparing for Southside as we prepared for Barbe and Comeaux. We are moving on."
Southside's 4-2 start in its first year as a varsity program has centered around quarterback Dillon Monette who has completed 97 of 167 passes for 1,556 yards and 17 touchdowns. Receivers' Rhett Peloquin and Jack Pruitt have 1,240 yards and 15 TDs between them.
"They still run the football a little bit over there and their quarterback is a very good player," Paulk said. "He is not a quarterback that we haven't seen yet. We saw that type of (dual-threat) quarterback."
Sam Houston's secondary bent but didn't break against Barbe quarterback Davis Meche last week and cornerback Weston Evans picked up his second interception of the season. Safeties Dawson Ritchie and Sean Burkhead combined for 23 tackles. Cornerback Antonio Hill has broken up two passes this season and Paulk said the Broncos expect Keagan Aaron (2 INTs) to return this week to bolster the secondary.
"We like the way those guys are playing," Paulk said. "They are playing aggressive. They know what to expect. Our defensive staff does a great job of preparing our guys for the type of offense we are going to be facing."
"To contain (Monette), we have to cover their receivers," Paulk said. "We have to cover those guys and get pressure on him and get him to move a direction he doesn't want to in the pocket, kind of like we did last week with Meche."
Elsewhere
After getting knocked out of a three-way tie for first in District 3-5A, Barbe (4-2, 2-1) looks to rebound when it hosts Lafayette (4-2, 1-2). The Bucs sit one game behind co-leaders Sam Houston and Acadiana.
Barbe's Chandler Ware is 91 yards from becoming the first receiver from Southwest Louisiana receiver to hit 1,000 yards since Welsh's Da'Ren Zeno did it in 2017. After a 227-yard, three-touchdown performance last week, Ware has 55 catches for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sulphur (1-5, 0-3) will travel to Comeaux (2-4, 1-2), looking for its first district win.
The 99th edition of the Battle for the Hooper Trophy will start at Cecil Doyle Stadium. Leesville (5-1, 0-1), the No. 8 team in Class 4A, has won the last three meetings, but is coming off a 37-35 loss to Tioga after turning the ball over five times. DeRidder (4-2, 1-0) will look to its defense (11 points a game over last four games) as it looks for its first win in the series since 2015.
In District 4-4A, Washington-Marion (1-5, 0-0) will try to end a four-game losing streak when it hits the road to take on Eunice (4-2, 0-1), which won the Class 3A state championship last year.