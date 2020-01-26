In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.
Which boys team had the best week?
RA: After winning seven of its last nine games, the Sam Houston Broncos are rolling with district play starting on Friday. The Broncos started the week with a 61-59 overtime win over Washington-Marion, their first over the Charging Indians in more than a decade. Sam Houston followed that with a 63-60 win over Barbe on Friday, with seniors John Cornwell, Trenton Anding and Colby Lejeune combining for 45 points.
WA: Grand Lake continued to dominate District 4-1A with two more wins this week to extend its winning streak to 20 games heading into a Saturday night showdown against Class 5A New Iberia. The Hornets are 8-0 in district play.
Which girls team was most impressive?
RA: After losing to Lafayette Christian, the No. 2 team in Division III, in its district opener, Lake Arthur rebounded last week with a pair of dominant wins over Welsh and Port Barre. Junior Deonna Brister had a big week with 39 points against Welsh and 26 on Friday against Port Barre.
WA: St. Louis took control of the District 4-3A race with wins over South Beauregard and Westlake. Mycaa Trail averaged 19 points in the wins and Anaiya Turner added 17 in the victory at Westlake.
Who was the player of the week?
RA: Elton junior center Vici Woods went on a tear last week as the Indians pushed their win streak to five games. In a 69-37 win over Gueydan on Tuesday, she had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and went off for 20 points and 25 rebounds in the Indians' 56-35 win over East Beauregard on Friday.
WA: Barbe freshman Mikaylah Manley had games of 33 and 32 points for the Bucs in wins over Comeaux and Hathaway. The Bucs improved to 10-6 and 1-0 in District 3-5A.