Editor's Note: Seventh in a series of high school all-decade teams.
The Sam Houston Broncos dominated the first half of the decade in softball, winning state championships in four of the first five years of the decade.
The Broncos produced a pair of Miss Softball (the state's most outstanding player) award winners in that span and also earned two of the three awards on the American Press All-Decade big schools team with Baylee Corbello being named the Pitcher of the Decade and Beth Domingue Coach of the Decade.
Barbe's Sara Corbello is the Hitter of the Decade.
Baylee Corbello helped the Broncos win championships in 2011, 2012 and 2013, earning the Miss Softball award each of the last two seasons. As a senior, she hit .439 with seven home runs. In limited duty in the pitching circle due to injury, she was 7-0 with a 0.32 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 65 innings.
In the Broncos' five-game playoff run, she pitched two no-hitters and had 16 strikeouts in a shutout win over Mount Carmel Academy in the championship game. Corbello was 19-1 in career playoff games, with the lone loss coming in the Class 4A state championship game as a freshman.
As a junior in 2011, she was 23-4 with a 0.86 ERA and 337 strikeouts in 179 innings and hit .496 on the season.
Corbello played college softball at LSU and McNeese State.
Domingue led the Broncos to seven state tournaments in the decade, winning four championships.
Sara Corbello was the 2011 Gatorade state player of the year and led the Bucs to four state tournament appearances, including two this decade. Corbello pitched and was a power hitter, hitting eight home runs and batting .329 as a junior, followed by a senior year with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .544 batting average. She won 45 games as a pitcher over her final two seasons.
Joining the two pitchers on the team are DeRidder's Lauren Parson, who led the Dragons to the 2018 Class 4A title and played at LSU-Eunice; Iowa's Samantha Buller, a two-time Class 3A all -state selection and Tanner Wright of Sam Houston, the 2016 Miss Softball winner and three-time first-team Class 5A all-state selection who plays at Southeastern Louisiana.
Sulphur's Gracie Devall, who plays at McNeese, is the catcher.
The infielders are Jil Poullard (McNeese) and Casidy Chaumont (Louisiana-Lafayette/Missouri) of Sam Houston, Shelby Borders of St. Louis (LeTourneau University) and Taylor Goree of Barbe (McNeese).
The outfielders are Brooke Rozas of Sam Houston (LSU-E), South Beauregard's Jaclyn Deason (Delta State), DeRidder's Kailey LeFrere (LSU-E) and Barbe's Aeriyl Mass (ULL).
Utility players are Sam Houston's Jenny Griggers (Delta State), Westlake's Myka Lester, Sulphur's Emily Vincent (McNeese), Leesville's McKenna Goodwin and South Beauregard's Allie Parker.