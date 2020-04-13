EDITOR’S NOTE: Second in a series of high school all-decade teams. See Tuesday’s edition for the boys small schools team.
Championships in the first and last year of the decade highlight the decade in big school girls basketball.
Jennings opened the decade by winning the Class 4A title with a 60-52 win over Bastrop. LaGrange closed the decade in style, earning the program’s first state title with a 46-31 win over two-time defending state champion Warren Easton in Burton Coliseum.
The only other championship for an area school came in 2017, when South Beauregard beat Albany 60-47 to claim the Class 3A title. That was the first year in which two area big schools reached the championship game, with Destrehan beating Barbe to claim the 5A championship. The feat was repeated this season with St. Louis advancing to a second consecutive Division II championship game.
The Most Valuable Player of the Decade is Barbe guard Brandi Williams, who led the Bucs during a three-year stretch when the Bucs won eight playoff games from 2016-18. The Bucs had not won a postseason game before that run of success, which included quarterfinal appearances in 2016 and 2018. Williams twice earned first-team all-state honors, averaging 16 points per game in each of her last two seasons. She recently completed her sophomore season at Louisiana-Lafayette, where she was named 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the year after setting a school freshman scoring record with 384 points. As a sophomore, she averaged 12 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Coach of the Decade is St. Louis Catholic’s Tony Johnson, who has led the Saints to consecutive appearances in the Division II championship game. Johnson led St. Louis to a 2010-105 record in the decade, reaching the playoffs every season. The Saints won at least one playoff game in eight of 10 season with three quarterfinal finishes and two regional-round finishes. St. Louis finished the regular season at .500 or better each of the 10 seasons with five seasons of at least 23 wins.
Standout players on each of the three championship teams join Williams on the first team. From Jennings, it’s point guard Jalyn Johnson, who was named secondteam all-state in 2011 and first team in 2012, when she was also MVP of the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana team. Johnson played college basketball at McNeese State, where she is the all-time career assists leader and led the team in assists for three consecutive seasons. She was a two-time team MVP, all-conference, and all-state honoree. Johnson led the team in scoring in the 2015-16 season (14.9 ppg) and is sixth on the career scoring list. She is also the career leader in games played (134).
South Beauergard is represented by Ashlynn Derouen, who was named first-team all-state in both the championship season of 2016-17 and her 2017-18 season, when she averaged 18 points per game as a senior. Forward Jeriah Warren, the lone active member of the team, represents the 2019-20 LaGrange title winners. Warren averaged 16.7 ppg, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while leading the Gators to a 32-4 season.
DeRidder shooting guard and current LSU player Domonique Davis, a three-time first-team all-state selection, rounds out the first team. Davis averaged 25 points per game as a senior and was named the Class 4A state MVP. Davis appeared in 14 games at LSU this season, helping the Tigers to a 20-win season.
Making up the second team are South Beauregard guard Sissy Saucier, who earned first- and second-team all-state honors and played college basketball at LSUEunice, St. Louis guard Alexandria Goodly, a first-team all-state selection and a freshman at ULL, Sulphur guard Hannah Cupit, the 2013 All-Southwest Louisiana MVP who went on to play at McNeese and is an assistant at Sulphur, Iota guard Maddison Gatte, a two-time secondteam all-state selection who plays at Louisiana-Monroe and Westlake’s Jaden Towner, a second-team allstate honoree and 2016 All-Southwest Louisiana MVP who recently finished her career at Southern University, averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds as a senior.