The girls basketball state tournament has returned to Lake Charles at an opportune time, as a number of area teams are in position to have a home court advantage after the LHSAA released playoff pairings Monday.
LaGrange and Fairview earned top seeds in Class 4A and Class B respectively, while St. Louis, Hathaway, Reeves, Elton, Lake Arthur and Merryville are all seeded in the top four, meaning they are in position to host quarterfinal round games, the final round before the state tournament.
Fairview (38-3), a longtime power, enters the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak. The Panthers are seeking their first state championship since 2014, the last of a record streak of eight consecutive state titles. Among the top challengers to the Panthers will be locals Hathaway (27-5), the second seed, and Lacassine (29-7), the sixth seed.
LaGrange (26-4) is looking to make the final step to the state tournament after losing in the quarterfinal round to East Ascension last year. The Gators have won 9 of their last 10 games and has a string of wins against top-tier teams, including a first place finish at the Sugar Bowl National Classic in New Orleans.
"We were able to see different styles of basketball, and play not just some of the top players in state but nation," said Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes. "It has made us more adaptable."
Holmes said he thinks his team is ready to make a run.
"We're a more mature team, more assured of ourselves," he said. "We pay more attention to details and are more focused. The kids have accepted the expectations and are prepared. They're hungrier."
District 4-3A champion St. Louis earned the second seed in Division II, behind only Lee Magnet of Baton Rouge, which beat the Saints in the state championship game last season.
Elton, the area's lone state champion last year, is the No. 3 seed in Class 1A, where District 4-1A mate Merryville is the fourth seed. Reeves, the Class C runner-up last season, enters the postseason as the No. 3 seed.
Lake Arthur earned the fourth seed in Class 2A and is looking to improve on last year's quarterfinal finish.
Action gets underway Thursday with bidistrict round games. The state tournament, featuring only public schools this year, will be held at Burton Coliseum March 3-7.
Championship games for private schools will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.