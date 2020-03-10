The final week of the prep basketball season kicks off today at the LHSAA Marsh Madness boys state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum with four semifinal games.
The Semifinals will run through Thursday with the finals on Friday and Saturday.
The first day of the tournament will feature a pair of powerhouses in Class 2A No. 1 Rayville (28-5) and Class C No. 1 Summerfield (17-10).
Despite losing three all-state players from last year's undefeated team, Rayville is back at the state tournament and looking for its third consecutive state championship. The Hornets have been on fire in the playoffs, averaging 93.3 points a game, led by junior forward Kashie Natt, who had 31 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in Hornets' quarterfinal win over Jonesboro-Hodge.
The Hornets have three other capable scoring threats in Zyquarius Cowart, Damerion Williams and LaBrandon Butler.
Rayville, who is riding an 18-game win streak, will face No. 3 Red River (22-7) today at 4:15 p.m. Red River lost to Port Allen in quarterfinals last year and to Rayville in semifinals in 2018. The Bulldogs are looking for their first their state title under the Red River name. Predecessor, Coushatta, won the 1999 2A state title.
In the other Class 2A semifinal game at 6 p.m., No. 1 Port Allen (25-6) will take on No. 4 Lakeview (24-9) at 6 p.m.
Port Allen lost in the finals to Rayville 61-48 in last year's championship game. The Pelicans beat Lake Arthur 59-38 in the quarterfinals led by a combined 51 points from senior forward Collin Holloway, senior guard Jy'ron Allen and junior guard Tawasky Johnson.
After a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Ville Platte in the quarterfinals last season, Lakeview is making its first appearance at the state tournament since a pair of runners up finishes in 2014 and 2015.
Summerfield is after its fifth consecutive appearance in the finals and third consecutive against Simpson. But the Rebels will have to get past No. 4 Pleasant Hill (27-9), who beat them in two of three regular-season meetings this year. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
Summerfield is led by senior 6-4 forward Derrick Royal, who earned all-state honors last year.
On the other side of the bracket is defending Class C state champion and sixth-ranked Simpson (22-14). The Broncos will face No. 2 Hicks (33-8) at 7:45 p.m. in a District 3-C rematch.
Simpson upset No. 3 Hornbeck 53-49 in the quarterfinals but lost to Hicks three times in the regular season.
Hicks has never advanced past the semifinals and lost to Simsboro in the Class B semifinals last year.