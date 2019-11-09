Sulphur's DJ HARRIS is stopped for a loss by Sam Houston's Gunner Thornton during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Sean Burkhead makes the interception past Sulphur's BRAYLEN WALKER during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Tavyen Grice pushes past the reach of Sulphur's DANIEL BURTON during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sulphur's GAVIN ELLIOT tries to get away from the reach of Sam Houston's Dawson Richey during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sulphur's JACOB CLARK is sacked by Sam Houston's Gunner Thornton and Sam Houston's Marrion Atkins during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston's Tavyen Grice carries the ball after a reception during their game at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, La., Friday, Nov.8, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
MOSS BLUFF — Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz each scored touchdowns three different ways, and Sam Houston's defense played its part, forcing four turnovers as the host Broncos beat Sulphur 56-19 Friday night in the regular-season finale.
Sam Houston jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after quarterback Kyle Bartley connected with Alyjah Mouton for a 6-yard touchdown pass. On Sulphur's next drive, the Tors fumbled the ball on an attempted speed option, and Sam Houston (8-2, 6-1 District 3-5A) recovered it. A few plays later, Bartley hit Tavyen Grice on a screen pass and Grice took it 27 yards for the touchdown.
The Tors responded when quarterback Jacob Clark hit Tag Stelly with a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut Sam Houston's lead in half to 14-7.
The Broncos went to their bag of tricks on their next series, attempting a double pass with Grice throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Luke Yuhasz.
After Sulphur (1-9, 1-6) came back and scored again on a 60-yard Dylan McFarlian run, Yuhasz took the reins at quarterback because Bartley got hurt earlier in the quarter. Yuhasz ran for a 2-yard touchdown. The teams traded scores one more time before halftime, with D.J. Harris' 1-yard touchdown run cutting Sam Houston's lead to 28-19 before Yuhasz repaid the favor to Grice, throwing him a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 35-19 halftime Broncos lead.
In the second half, Sam Houston played more conservative and ran the ball to control the clock. Grice ran for touchdowns of 1 and 73 yards, and Yuhasz added an 8-yard run. Grice accounted for five touchdowns (one passing, two rushing and two receiving) while Yuhasz accounted for four (one passing, two rushing and one receiving).
While the loss ended a tumultuous season for the Tors, Sam Houston's win added to shine to its résumé.
The Broncos will wait to find out who they will play in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will reveal the pairings on Sunday.