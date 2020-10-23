VINTON — Lake Charles College Prep rolled to the win in its District 4-3A opener Thursday with explosive play after explosive play.
LCCP beat Westlake 73-0 at B.S. Walker Stadium.
LCCP (3-0, 1-0), ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, had six scoring plays longer than 32 yards in the first half and never had a drive lasting more than four plays or 2 minutes, 23 seconds, including five possessions that lasted fewer than 49 seconds.
Keshlon Jackson opened the scoring with a 64-yard sweep with 7:46 left in the first quarter, and running back Jathan Royal followed with a 78-yard sprint up the middle of the field for a 12-0 lead.
With 2:10 left in the opening quarter, quarterback Dillon Simon got in on the scoring by finding Glynn Johnson in the end zone for a 35-yard score.
The Trailblazers kept it up in the second quarter, scoring on the first play of the quarter, a 32-yard reverse by Jaylen Joseph.
Royal had two touches in the first half. The other was a 70-yard touchdown run with 4:43 left in the second quarter, and Solomon Lewis turned a short pass from Simon into a 59-yard score with 44 seconds left in the first half.
The Trailblazers’ two touchdowns shorter than 32 yards were set up by the defense with running back Trevonte Citizen benefiting from both with touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards. The first was set up by an interception by D’Shawn Brown and the second on a fumble recovery by Kevon Freeman.
LCCP ended with 617 yards of total offense while holding Westlake to 174.
Royal ended up with 222 yards on four carries and three touchdowns while backfield mate Citizen had 96 yards on five carries.
Simon completed 6 of 8 passes for 148 yards and two scores. Solomon Lewis was the Trailblazers’ top receiver with two catches for 64 yards.
Westlake (0-2, 0-1) got inside LCCP’s red zone once but fumbled the ball away with 3:55 left in the game.
Westlake quarterback Jamaal Guillory had 77 rushing yards on 14 carries but completed 2 of 15 passes for 43 yards and was picked off twice. Cullen Hamilton had two catches for 43 yards.