In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson preview the rest of the week in high school basketball.
What is the most interesting boys game?
RA: St. Louis at Westlake. The District 4-3A race is in its early stages, but a front-runner will be crowned Friday in Westlake. The key will be St. Louis’ high-scoring offense versus Westlake’s defense. St. Louis scored more than 70 points for seventh time this season to win its season opener over South Beauregard with multiple scoring threats, led by Jadon Johnson (19). The Rams having been living on an aggressive defense and held Iowa to two buckets combined in the second and third quarters.
WA: Grand Lake vs. New Iberia, Saturday at Hamilton Christian. The Hornets are the lone undefeated boys team in the state. If they stay that way after their Friday night District 4-1A game at Merryville, they will face a huge test from the Yellow Jackets, a 15-3 Class 5A team that is tough on defense.
What is the best girls game?
RA: St. Louis at Westlake, Friday. After a dominating win over Iowa, Westlake is looking to upset St. Louis and force a three-way tie for first place with the winner of the Jennings-South Beauregard game. Westlake has won four of its last six games and scored more than 50 points in four of those. St. Louis has won 15 consecutive District 4-3A games with it last loss on Feb. 6, 2018, to Westlake. The Saints have won five of their last six games and held opponents under 40 points five times.
WA: Lafayette Christian at Sulphur, tonight. The Tors are rolling at 19-4 and will host one of the state’s top programs in LCA, which has won three consecutive state championships and is in fine form again this season with a 22-2 record and wins over several top teams such as Lake Arthur, Lafayette, Warren Easton and Northwest.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Merryville 6-foot junior guard Ross Cournoyer has been on fire lately, averaging 29.5 points in his last three games including a 42-point outburst against Oberlin last week. He will face the only team to hold him under 10 points this season in Grand Lake on Friday. A win for the Panthers over the undefeated Hornets would be a big boost to their No. 19 power rating.
WA: Grand Lake’s Josie Ogea scored 30 points Tuesday in a Hornets win over East Beauregard. Friday night, Grand Lake travels to Merryville for a big game as the Hornets take on District 4-1A’s girls leader. Grand Lake lost the first game between the two by nine points.