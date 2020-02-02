In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.
Which boys team had the best week?
WA: Hathaway picked up a pair of home wins and moved into a tie atop the District 7-B standings after knocking off leader JS Clark on Friday night. That followed a win over Bell City and gave the Hornets a five-game winning streak.
RA: The Vinton Lions won a pair of games by double digits last week, including a 73-57 win over Pickering on Friday to take sole possession of the lead in District 5-2A. The Lions have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Which girls team was most impressive?
WA: St. Louis remained in control of the District 4-3A race with a pair of wins over Iowa and Jennings. The Saints have won seven consecutive games, including all six in district play.
RA: Elton made up for its lone District 4-1A loss on Tuesday with a 53-50 nail-biter over Merryville to force a tie at the top of the district standings. Post players Summer Ceaser and Vici Woods had double-doubles in that game. Elton has won seven consecutive games.
Who was the player of the week?
WA: Vinton's Drew Heinen averaged 32 points per game, including 33 with seven 3-pointers, in a Friday win over Pickering.
RA: Pitkin 6-foot-4 senior guard Garrett Edwards went on a scoring binge last week with 50 points in a 69-45 win over Elizabeth on Friday and 20 to beat Fairview 73-56 on Tuesday. The Tigers finished the first round of play in District 5-B undefeated and own a one-game lead over Anacoco.