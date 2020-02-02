Pitkin vs. Zwolle
Buy Now

FILE: Pitkin's Garrett Edwards (3) drives the baseline past the defense of Zwolle's Jermaine Williams (1) during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. 

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.

Which boys team had the best week?

WA: Hathaway picked up a pair of home wins and moved into a tie atop the District 7-B standings after knocking off leader JS Clark on Friday night. That followed a win over Bell City and gave the Hornets a five-game winning streak.

RA: The Vinton Lions won a pair of games by double digits last week, including a 73-57 win over Pickering on Friday to take sole possession of the lead in District 5-2A. The Lions have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Which girls team was most impressive?

WA: St. Louis remained in control of the District 4-3A race with a pair of wins over Iowa and Jennings. The Saints have won seven consecutive games, including all six in district play.

RA: Elton made up for its lone District 4-1A loss on Tuesday with a 53-50 nail-biter over Merryville to force a tie at the top of the district standings. Post players Summer Ceaser and Vici Woods had double-doubles in that game. Elton has won seven consecutive games.

Who was the player of the week?

WA: Vinton's Drew Heinen averaged 32 points per game, including 33 with seven 3-pointers, in a Friday win over Pickering.

RA: Pitkin 6-foot-4 senior guard Garrett Edwards went on a scoring binge last week with 50 points in a 69-45 win over Elizabeth on Friday and 20 to beat Fairview 73-56 on Tuesday. The Tigers finished the first round of play in District 5-B undefeated and own a one-game lead over Anacoco.

More from this section

Proposal aims to reunite LHSAA

  • Updated
Proposal aims to reunite LHSAA

An issue that has brought much contention amongst the membership of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association could be resolved when school representatives vote on the latest proposals to end the select/non-select split today at the annual convention in Baton Rouge.

Elton keeps Merryville scoreless in closing minutes

  • Updated
Elton keeps Merryville scoreless in closing minutes

ELTON — Down by eight points with less than 4 minutes left, Elton switched to defensive mode to pull off a 53-50 come-from-behind victory over District 4-1A rival Merryville Tuesday night, ending the Panthers' 10-game winning streak.

Iowa hands St. Louis first district loss

  • Updated
Iowa hands St. Louis first district loss

Iowa took advantage of the charity stripe to force a tie atop the District 4-3A boys basketball standings with a 65-55 win at St. Louis Tuesday night.