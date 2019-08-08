Big numbers from small school backs

Three-point Stance

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area small schools running backs.

Who is the top returning running back?

WA: Lake Arthur's Torrell Levias is a bad dude on the gridiron and hardwood. As a running back he is big and powerful, but also nimble enough to make quick cuts and make people miss. He has enough speed to make big plays. He's the featured fullback in the Tigers' offense and piled up 1,077 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

RA: Oberlin's Colin Chatman has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons and helped lead the Tigers to the Class 1A quarterfinals last year. As the anchor of the Tigers' wing-T offense, Chatman has no problem using his 6-foot, 160-pound frame to plow through defenses.

Which regular-season game features the best matchup of running backs?

WA: Welsh at Lake Arthur, Week 8. The Jeff Davis Parish rivalry will feature Levias and the area's leading returner among small schools, Welsh's Jaheim Simon, who ran for 1,206 yards last year while helping the Greyhounds make a return trip to the Superdome.

RA: Kinder at Vinton, Week 10. Vinton's is returning a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Jordan Janice while the Yellow Jackets will counter with 200-pound junior bruiser Ty Fuselier. Janice averaged 112 yards a game last year and scored 12 TDs while Fuselier averaged more than 7 yards a carry despite being hampered by injuries.

Construct a backfield using running backs from different schools.

WA: I'll take a pair of 1A rivals in Merryville's Cam'ron Williams and Oberlin's Colin Chatman. Williams made a big splash as a freshman last year, running for 1,129 yards. Chatman scored 12 TDs and ran for 1,099 as part of Oberlin's one-two punch which features another outstanding back in Trevor Rider.

RA: I will go with DeQuincy's Cooper Hext and Basile's Logan David. David, who was the Bearcats' No. 2 rusher last year with 747 yards and seven TDs, is hard to take down. Hext was the Tigers' leading rusher last year with 607 yards and 12 TDs, but he is one of the top hybrid players in the area, so you never know what he will do once he gets the ball. Hext threw for 333 yards and four TDs last season and caught 20 passes for 318 yards and four scores.

More from this section

Big numbers from small school backs

  • Updated
Big numbers from small school backs

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area small schools running backs.

Fawcett back for third season as quarterback of Kinder

  • Updated
Fawcett back for third season as quarterback of Kinder

Hayes Fawcett first made it to the Superdome as a ball boy for the Kinder Yellow Jackets when they made three straight trips to the Class 2A championship game from 2013-15, winning a pair of state titles.

In good hands

  • Updated
In good hands

After doing a little bit of everything for St. Louis Catholic last season, Jadon Johnson is looking forward to leading the Saints receiving corps this season.

Former Tarpons find home in Grand Lake

Former Tarpons find home in Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE — When the 2018 high school football season ended, it was also the end of the storied South Cameron football team after years of low enrollment left the Tarpons with barely enough players to field a team.

Watkins’ turn to step up, lead ’Hounds

Watkins’ turn to step up, lead ’Hounds

After two years of waiting his turn, Welsh defensive back Landon Watkins got his chance last season and made the most of it, helping the Greyhounds make a return trip to the Superdome, where they lost in the Class 2A championship game.