Big numbers from small school backs

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area small schools running backs.
Who is the top returning running back?
WA: Lake Arthur's Torrell Levias is a bad dude on the gridiron and hardwood. As a running back he is big and powerful, but also nimble enough to make quick cuts and make people miss. He has enough speed to make big plays. He's the featured fullback in the Tigers' offense and piled up 1,077 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
RA: Oberlin's Colin Chatman has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons and helped lead the Tigers to the Class 1A quarterfinals last year. As the anchor of the Tigers' wing-T offense, Chatman has no problem using his 6-foot, 160-pound frame to plow through defenses.
Which regular-season game features the best matchup of running backs?
WA: Welsh at Lake Arthur, Week 8. The Jeff Davis Parish rivalry will feature Levias and the area's leading returner among small schools, Welsh's Jaheim Simon, who ran for 1,206 yards last year while helping the Greyhounds make a return trip to the Superdome.
RA: Kinder at Vinton, Week 10. Vinton's is returning a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Jordan Janice while the Yellow Jackets will counter with 200-pound junior bruiser Ty Fuselier. Janice averaged 112 yards a game last year and scored 12 TDs while Fuselier averaged more than 7 yards a carry despite being hampered by injuries.
Construct a backfield using running backs from different schools.
WA: I'll take a pair of 1A rivals in Merryville's Cam'ron Williams and Oberlin's Colin Chatman. Williams made a big splash as a freshman last year, running for 1,129 yards. Chatman scored 12 TDs and ran for 1,099 as part of Oberlin's one-two punch which features another outstanding back in Trevor Rider.
RA: I will go with DeQuincy's Cooper Hext and Basile's Logan David. David, who was the Bearcats' No. 2 rusher last year with 747 yards and seven TDs, is hard to take down. Hext was the Tigers' leading rusher last year with 607 yards and 12 TDs, but he is one of the top hybrid players in the area, so you never know what he will do once he gets the ball. Hext threw for 333 yards and four TDs last season and caught 20 passes for 318 yards and four scores.