In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week of high school basketball.
What is the best boys game on the schedule?
WA: Hamilton Christian at Washington-Marion, tonight. The Warriors are off to a strong start at 5-2 and are looking to pile up power points with wins over higher qualification teams in hopes of finishing in the top four of a suddenly loaded Division IV. W-M is looking to rebound from three losses at last week's Northside tournament. The Charging Indians are 3-0 against local teams, 0-6 against teams from outside the area.
RA: Grand Lake at Vinton, today. Grand Lake is one of two undefeated boys teams left in Southwest Louisiana. The Hornets have won by an average of 32.4 points but will face a Vinton team that is averaging 63.4 points a game.
What is the most interesting girls game?
WA: Fairview vs. LaGrange, Wednesday at the Sam Houston tournament. Fairview is 21-0 and has been lighting up scoreboards, with four games of at least 100 points and six more of at least 89 points. The Gators have started the season with seven straight wins and have not allowed more than 47 points in a game.
RA: LaGrange at Sulphur, today. Two of the top large school girls basketball teams will battle today. Both are ranked in the top-10 in their respective class power rankings. LaGrange and Sulphur split a pair of games last year with the Gators winning by 20 in the first game while slipped away with a 36-33 win in the rematch.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Hamilton Christian's Nick Forsyte is a jack-of-all-trades player for the Warriors who can make plays as a defender, rebounder and scorer. His wide range of skills will be needed this week as the Warriors take on W-M before taking part in a loaded tournament in New Iberia that features a trio of state champions in Thibodaux, Breaux Bridge and Lafayette Christian.
RA: Merryville junior forward Maddie Mahfouz has been on a scoring binge lately as the Panthers have won seven of their last eight games to improve to 12-3. Mahfouz had scored 38 points last week in a close loss to Lacassine and added 14 points against Rosepine. Mahfouz started this week on a high note with 16 points last night in a 51-47 win over South Beauregard.