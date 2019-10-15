In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 7 high school football games involving area small schools.
What is the most interesting small school football game on this week's schedule?
RA: East Beauregard at Basile, Friday. District has lit a fire under the East Bearuregard Trojans, who have won three a row and are tied for the district lead with Oberlin, who they will face next week. But the Trojans have to get past Basile first. Basile is just a game behind the leaders. Both teams prefer to grind it out on the ground. Trojans back Jackson Lewis and Jacob Gimnich have combined for 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns while Basile's Isaiah Ceasar and Logan David have combine for nine touchdown in the last three games.
WA: Kinder at Oakdale. The Warriors suffered a narrow loss to DeQuincy last week and will need to win at home to stay in the District 5-2A title chase. Kinder can establish itself as the district favorite with another win after knocking off Rosepine last week.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Oberlin doesn't throw the ball much but when they do quarterback Levi Peloquin is deep strike threat. He averages 32.6 yards per completion and has a 59 percent completion rate. He has thrown five touchdowns with four over 27 yards.
WA: Kinder's Griffin Cooley is emerging as a big-play threat for the Jackets. In the past two weeks he has scored on a 65-yard kickoff return and 25-yard run for the Jackets in addition to being a starter in the Kinder secondary.
What is the best volleyball game on the schedule this week?
RA: Westlake at St. Louis, Thursday. For the firs time since 2014, the Rams and Saints will faceoff in a district showdown. The two teams are playoff regulars and ranked in the top-10 in the Division III power rankings (No. 3 St. Louis, No. 7 St. Louis). Westlake has won 31 consecutive district games since a five-set loss to St. Louis in 2014.
WA: Sulphur at Southside, Thursday. Both the Tors and Sharks have opened District 2-I play with a pair of wins. Southside has won 8 of its last 11 matches overall while the Tors have won 12 of its last 14, including six in a row.