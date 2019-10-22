In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 8 high school football games involving area small schools.
What is the most interesting small school football game on this week's schedule?
RA: DeQuincy at Kinder, Friday. The District 5-2A picture will clear up this week. DeQuincy and Kinder are tied for the lead at the moment. DeQuincy has won three of its last four games while junior quarterback Gunnar Gearen is on the verge of his first 2,000-yard passing season. Kinder has woken up since a 1-4 start behind a defense that has allowed 16.5 points per game in district.
WA: Oakdale at Vinton. As of now the Warriors are on the right side of the playoff bubble while the Lions are just outside the top 32. A win this week would greatly enhance Vinton's chances of getting in. To win, they will have to overcome their defensive struggles as they will face one of the area's leading runners in Warrior RB Keyon Pugh.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Rosepine tailback Grant Ducote is off to a stellar freshman campaign, averaging 143 all-purpose yards per game.
Last week, he had 183 yards, two touchdowns and three two-point conversion to lead the Eagles to a 52-50 win over Vinton and will look to do it again this week against Pickering.
WA: Hamilton Christian RBs Dakori Lewis and Derek Brown combined for 43 carries and 187 yards last week to lead the Warriors to a 14-0 win over Grand Lake.
The Warriors were pass-happy over the first half of the season, but Lewis and Brown proved they are capable of carrying the load on the ground and bringing balance to Hamilton's offense.
What is the best volleyball game on the schedule this week?
RA: Barbe at Sulphur, Tuesday. The next three games will make or break Sulphur's attempt to win its first district championship in more than a decade.
Sulphur is 4-0 in District 2, Division I, along with Sam Houston but must get past rival Barbe, who sits just a game back at 3-1 and has not lost to the Tors in more than a decade.
WA: Iowa at Jennings, Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets were undefeated in District 2-III play headed into Monday's game with Iota. They conclude league play today against the Bulldogs, who have won each of their three district games and eight of their last nine overall.