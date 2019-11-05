The road to the LHSAA state tournament at the Burton Coliseum in March begins this week for area Class B and C girls teams.
Reeves and Fairview battled through injuries to key players last season to reach the LHSAA state basketball tournament, and both could make similar runs this year with nearly everyone returning.
Reeves ended a 46-year state tournament drought before losing to Plainview in the Class C finals, 55-32.
The Raiders lost a pair of seniors in Mirijam Posthuma and Marcee Breaux but return second-team all-state and American Press All-Southwest freshman guard Maddison Ford and junior guard Claire Dunnehoo, who is returning from a torn ACL.
"It should be pretty exciting," Reeves head coach Mark Dronet said. "Most nights in Class C basketball, you will be hard-pressed to find a better tandem than those two.
"We really have our entire nucleus back. The kids have embraced hard work and togetherness. I just want them to play to their potential. If we do that, I think that we will be really pleased at the end of the year."
Also back is guard Jordyn Gill, the Raiders only senior, freshman all-district forward Rachel Harper, who was Reeves' leading rebounder a year ago, and 5-10 freshman all-district center Faith Cauthron.
Last season, Fairview lost its leading scorer to a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year, but both are back.
Sophomore guard Rylee Cloud averaged 18 points a game before an ACL injury sidelined her, and senior forward Maggie Manuel led the Panthers in scoring in 2018.
Cloud and Manuel will be joined by 2019 second-team American Press All Southwest and LSWA all-state junior guard Rylee Jinks (12.5 ppg).
"We have our whole team back that we ended the year with and we got two kids back that had injuries," 2019 Class B state coach of the year Kyle Jinks said. "We are feeling really good about this season.
"The potential for us to go really far is good. We are going to be guard-oriented. We are probably going to be one of the faster teams I have had. They can score fast. They play pretty good defense too, so I have high hopes for this group."
Also back for Fairview is senior second-team all-district forward Sassy Reeves.
Three Southwest Louisiana small schools fell a game short of the state tournament last year in Class C members Singer and Starks and Class B's Hathaway.
Singer returns District 7-C MVP Kayleigh Hardwick. The sophomore averaged 16.2 points a game last season. Senior Abby Clark returns to lead Starks, who lost to Reeves in the quarterfinals last season. Clark averaged 19 points.
Hathaway reached the Class B quarterfinals a year ago and returns three all-district players, including District 6-B MVP sophomore Chloe Guidry (20 ppg), eighth grade point guard Madison Suire and sophomore power forward Brea Baca-White.