BOSSIER CITY — Basile led from start to finish on its way to its second consecutive LHSAA Division III state wrestling championship on Saturday at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
Basile held a 113-104 lead over Brusly after the first day of the tournament and had pushed its lead to 219-188 by the time the finals started Saturday evening. Basile finished with 245 points followed by Brusly at 203 and St. Louis Catholic at 176.5.
The Bearcats put six wrestlers in the finals and came away with five state champions.
A total of 10 of the Bearcats' 13 wrestlers placed fourth or better.
Senior Isaac Cortez and junior Alex Menier won a state title for the third consecutive year.
Cortez capped off a perfect season by pinning St. Louis Catholic's Joseph Belcher in 1 minute, 43 seconds of the 182-pound title match. Cortez won all four of his matches at the state tournament by pin in the first period.
Meiner (19-3) beat Brusly's Kaul Kayser 4-3 in the 120-pound finals. Meiner and Kayser were tied 3-3 in the final period, but Meiner got a point on an escape with 54 second to take the lead.
Other state champions for the Bearcats were sophomore Andre Johnson (21-8) at 106-pounds, senior Blake Meiner (27-4), who won his second consecutive state title, at 132 pounds and Gabe Duplechin (28-6) at 220 points.
Johnson beat South Beauregard's Henry Oliver (14-12) in the finals on a pin with 11 seconds left in the first period and Meiner was able to pin St. Louis' Keyshawn Jones with 30 seconds left.
St. Louis was led by senior standout and Oklahoma State signee Alexander Yokubaitis (54-1), who wrapped up his career with his fourth consecutive state championship. He scored a major decision (15-0, 2:17) win over Archbishop Hannan's David Diecidue in the 126 pound finals.
St. Louis senior Dohnavan McMichael (48-4) won the 113-pound title with a 8-3 decision over Lakeside's Kataurio Grigsby (23-3).
Basile's Hunter Langley (Sr., 16-10) was the runner up at 152 pounds and Luc Johnson (113, 17-6, Fr.), Ethan Langley (138, 20-8, So.) and Logan David (170, 15-2, Sr.) placed third in their respective classes.
St. Louis' John Reina (30-14) beat Basile's Ethan Bazinet 6-2 in the 160-pound fourth place match. John Patrick Broussard (38-12) took fourth at 152 pounds and Patrick Collins (17-10) placed sixth at 170 pounds.
South Beauregard finished eighth in Division III with 105.5 points led by senior Chase Spooner who capped off his final season with the 195-pound state title after pinning St. Louis's Kemal Robertson with 35 seconds left in the final period in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.
Also placing for South Beauregard was Oliver (2nd, 106 pounds), Lance Laurentz (5th, 126 pounds), Hunter Dula (6th, 152 pounds) and Trey Jefferies (4th, 285 pounds).
DeQuincy's Camden Gautreaux (10-8, Fr.) took fifth at 106 pounds. He pinned Evangel Christian's Jamir Wilson (22-14) in 1 minute, 31 seconds in the fifth place match.
In Division I, Barbe junior Josephu Vitto (31-6) took fourth at 182-pounds after he was pinned in 2 minutes, 1 second by Live Oak's Nawab Singh (54-17) in the third place bout. Sam Houston's Gabriel Reed (45-14) lost to Jesuit's Parker Anderson by pin in 2:20 in the 152-pounds fifth place match, and Sulphur's Kyle Thibodeaux (43-13, Jr.) placed fifth at 120 points in Division I after a 14-7 decision over Catholic-Baton Rouge's Mason Acosta (29-13, Jr.).