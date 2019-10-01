In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week of high school volleyball and small school football.
What is the best football game involving an area small school?
WA: Basile at Grand Lake: The Hornets are unbeaten on the season. Basile opened district play with a win over previously undefeated Hamilton Christian. The Bearcats got a boost from running backs Isaiah Ceaser, Logan David and Izzy Drehemsis against Hamilton and will need another strong game on the ground to avoid challenging Grand Lake's strong secondary, which picked off three passes against Merryville last week.
RA: Lake Arthur at Pickering, Thursday. The game will feature two of the area's top running backs and one of the best quarterbacks. Lake Arthur Daylon Charles had 492 yards and eight touchdowns and backfield mate Torrell Levias exploded in his first game back from injury last week with 389 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Braden LeBato has led Pickering to its best start since 2016 with 584 yards and nine touchdowns with a 62 percent completion rate.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Oberlin running backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman. The duo combined for 288 yards and two touchdowns last week and will be asked to carry the load against Hamilton Christian Thursday night as the Tigers look to slow things down against Hamilton's big-play passing attack.
RA: DeQuincy wide receivers Cooper Hext and Braylon Snell. The duo combined for 376 receiving yards and five touchdowns last week in DeQuincy's 46-42 win over Albany. Snell is averaging 33.4 yards per catch and has caught 11 passes for 367 yards and four scores. Hext has 32 catches for 526 yards and five touchdowns. Both will need to be at their best this week as the Tigers face Class 4A No. 4 Leesville on the road.
What is the best volleyball game this week?
WA: DeQuincy at Iowa, today. The Tigers have won five of their past six matches and will look to avenge an earlier loss to the Jackets. Iowa has won eight of its last ten matches, including each of the last three.
RA: Sam Houston at Westlake, today. The first time the rivals faced off this season, Westlake beat the Broncos on their home court in four set. After starting the season 1-5, Sam Houston has won 10 of its last 13 games and will l look to return the favor. Westlake is on a six-match win streak and recently got its top middle hitter back in Keonda Johnson, who missed more than a week's worth of games with an injury.