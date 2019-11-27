In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the third week of high school football playoffs.
What is the most interesting game?
RA: Oberlin at Basile. Oberlin will get a rematch with a District 4-1A foe for a second consecutive week after shutting out Gueydan in the regional round. Basile has won four of the last five meetings and is looking for its first semifinal birth since 1996. Only 20 miles separate this longstanding rivalry.
WA: Sterlington at Jennings. The Panthers brought heartbreak to Southwest Louisiana last year by knocking off Iota in the semifinal round. The Panthers are the No. 2 seed but have shown vulnerability in the playoffs, winning their two games by a combined 12 points and allowing at least 24 points in each game. The Bulldogs can put points on the board with a talented backfield led by Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis and showed it can also win a defensive struggle with last week's 14-13 win over Church Point.
What is the best in-game matchup?
RA: Basile's running backs vs. Oberlin's defense. Basile's offense centers around backs Isaiah Ceasar and Logan David, who have combined for 2,016 yards and 34 touchdowns. Basile is 3-0 when both go over 100 yards. Oberlin has one of the stingiest defenses in the state at 10.6 points per game and have given up more than 14 points twice this season.
WA: St. Louis defense vs. St. Thomas More passing game. The Cougars air it out offensively, with Harvard-bound quarterback Caleb Holstein throwing for more than 3,000 yards. STM wide receiver Jack Bech has more than 1,000 yards receiving. The Saints picked off a couple of passes last week in a win over Loyola Prep and will likely need to repeat that feat to knock off the top-seeded Cougars.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Defensive lineman Kemal Robertson leads St. Louis with 191⁄2 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. Getting to Holstein will be key to the Saints reaching the state final for the first time since 1978. Robertson had eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack last week in the Saints' 33-30 win over Loyola Prep.
WA: Kinder's Skyler Leckelt. Last week Leckelt did a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets, running for 56 yards on five carries, intercepting a pass on defense and setting up a short scoring drive with a long kickoff return. The Yellow Jackets will need big plays against No. 1 Ferriday, and Leckelt is capable of supplying them in all three phases of the game.