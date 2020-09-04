Speedy Barbe outfielder Nyjah Fontenot has committed to play college softball at the University of Arkansas.
Fontenot chose the Razorbacks over LSU, Purdue, Stanford, UL-Lafayette, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and North Carolina State.
As a freshman, Fontenot hit over .400 while helping the Bucs reach the Class 5A state championship game. Most of her sophomore season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fontenot said she felt comfortable with the Arkansas program since they began recruiting her.
“I was invited to my first Razorback softball camp in 2018, since then I’ve fell in love with the coaching staff, campus and the city of Fayetteville,” she said. “They have treated me like family.”
Over the summer, Fontenot played with the Hotshots Premier Nelson travel ball program, winning three national championship tournaments. She said she is working to round out her skill set before arriving in Fayetteville.
“The strongest part of my game is my speed and ability to read the defense,” she said. “I am working on improving every aspect of my game. Although I have a few strengths I am never satisfied.”
Fontenot said she is intent on adding to the Bucs’ trophy case in her final two seasons.
“State championships are the goal for sure,” she said. “My freshman year we were one out away and my sophomore year was cut short. We have some unfinished business.”
Barbe head coach Candyce Carter-Ake said Fontenot is a leader on and off the field.
“Nyjah is an outstanding person not just player,” Carter-Ake said.
“It starts with her parents, they have raised Nyjah to set goals in her academic life as well as her athletic career and to let nothing stop her from achieving them. Not only is Nyjah an incredible athlete she is a straight-A student that helps tutor our own players here at Barbe. She is the definition of hard work truly paying off. She’s up early, stays late, and excels in the classroom. We are very fortunate to have an athlete of her caliber.”