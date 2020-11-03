Sulphur will be hoping to use momentum from a perfect regular season to make a run to the state tournament when the volleyball playoffs later this week.
The No. 8 seed Tors (13-0) will host No. 25 Hahnville at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the freshman campus gym in the opening round. The Tors are one of nine local teams to qualify for the playoffs.
Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said her team was able to focus on the task at hand despite the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We didn’t talk much about the road blocks that were in front of us, we didn’t let those things put us off track,” she said. “We just competed well every night. In the playoffs, we will have to continue playing hard every night. We know we are going to face a good team every time out. We have to expect to play well every game.”
The Tors are led by hitters Cara Murphy, Bridget Trahan, Erika Whittington and setter Keelie Seaford.
St. Louis earned the No. 11 seed in Division III and will host No. 22 Sci Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Our Lady Queen of Heaven Family Life Center. Head coach Elizabeth Thompson said the Saints have a strong leadership group led by Mallory Colleta and Dillon Anderson.
“We have seven seniors so there is not shortage of leadership on this team,” she said. “Mallory and Dillon are the two most vocal leaders. This season serving tough has been a big thing for us and we have been more aggressive offensively. We played a tough schedule and played pretty well, so we should be more prepared heading into the playoffs than past years.”
Iowa reached the state tournament for the first time last year and enters the playoffs as the No. 21 seed and will open on the road at No. 12 North Vermilion.
Jackets head coach Grant Anderson said seeds likely won’t matter much this year.
“I believe there is more parity throughout our division than there has been in years past,” he said. “There were always several blue bloods that are in New Orleans year after year. Over the past couple of years new schools have found their way to the Ponchartrain Center and I think this year will follow that trend.”
Anderson said that trend is a good thing.
“Having more public schools beginning to develop solid, consistent programs and making trips to the state tournament enables the sport to continue to grow statewide,” he said.
Anderson added that mental approach is vital in the playoffs.
“You have to have the athletes capable of executing at a high level first and foremost,” he said. “Technically, you have to be the team that controls the ball consistently and have a solid serve game. The biggest factor in making a long run is mental toughness. You have to be able to survive a few bumps in your road.”