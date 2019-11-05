Familiar faces will be on opposite sides of the net in the first round of the volleyball playoffs for half a dozen area teams. The pairings, released Monday, include three matches that will have local teams facing each other.
In Division I, Sulphur will host Sam Houston at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Westlake, the area's lone participant in the state tournament last year, will host No. 30 Vinton in Division III while Iowa, the area's hottest team entering the playoffs, will face No. 28 Jennings at 5:30 p.m. today.
The Yellow Jackets have won 19 straight matches this season and beat Jennings in straight sets on Oct. 22 in the regular season. Iowa's last loss came on Sept. 21, when it dropped matches to Hammond and Lee Magnet.
Iowa was 15-0 against other Division III teams in the regular season and 16-0 against other Southwest Louisiana teams.
The Jacket are looking to improve on last year, when they reached the second round.
"Ever since that loss at E.D. White last year, the girls that are back knew what kind of effort it would take for us to grow the program and get where we wanted to go," Jackets head coach Grant Anderson said. "I think the biggest thing that has happened for us is we have a group of girls that enjoy being around each other, leaning on each other and hanging out, and it just so happens that they also play volleyball together. They have great unity and enjoy playing for each other."
A total of 12 area teams qualified for the postseason. Westlake is the highest seeded at No. 3, leading a strong area contingent of Division III teams. In addition to the Rams, No. 5 Iowa, No. 9 St. Louis and No. 13 Iota will all open with home games. The Saints will host No. 24 Douglas at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while the Bulldogs will host No. 20 Crowley at 6 p.m. today. DeQuincy, at No. 18, just missed a home game and instead will travel to No. 15 Lusher Charter of New Orleans.
All three area Division I teams made the field with Barbe drawing the No. 24 seed and a trip to No. 9 Central-Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In Division II, LaGrange is the No. 28 seed and will face No. 5 St. Thomas More. Hamilton Christian is the No. 20 seed in Division V and opens on the road at No. 13 St. John-Plaquemine.
The state tournament will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Westlake has reached the tournament each of the past two years, losing in the quarterfinal round each time.