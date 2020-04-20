Editor's Note: Fifth in a series of high school all-decade teams.
The last decade was one of firsts for many of Southwest Louisiana's small school baseball teams and saw the end of two long championship droughts.
Kinder, Fairview, Merryville and Oberlin won the first state titles in their program's histories, while Pitkin ended a 20-year title drought, Elizabeth ended a 14-year stretch without a title and Welsh returned to the final for the first time since 1959.
Those seven schools account for 12 of 19 players on the American Press Small Schools Baseball All-Decade team and all three of the top awards.
Kinder's Zach Rider is the Pitcher of the Decade and Blake Trahan is the Hitter of the Decade while Oberlin's Greg Manuel to the Coach of the Decade.
Trahan, who went on to star at Louisiana-Lafayette, helped to set the tone for the Yellow Jackets' big decade by leading them to the regional round in 2011 and 2012. He earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A first-team honors both years as well as a pair American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP.
As a senior in 2012, Trahan batted .462 with six home runs, 46 runs and 25 RBIs.
Rider was twice named LSWA Class 2A and All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP after leading Kinder to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.
In 2014, Rider struggled through an early injury to go 5-0 with a 0.88 earned run average while hitting an inside-the-park home run in the quarterfinals and pitching an eight-inning complete game in a 2-1 win over Catholic-New Iberia in the final. He followed that with a 9-0 record in 2015 while batting .417.
Manuel led two schools, Fairview in 2014 and Oberlin in 2019, to the first state title in school history. In three seasons at Oberlin, Manuel has guided the Tigers to the state baseball tournament twice.
Two members of the Tigers' 2019 state championship team made the team in outfielder/pitchers Trevor Rider and Kellon McCleon.
Rider pitched a complete game in a 5-2 win over 2018 state champ Merryville in the 2019 semifinals while McCleon struck out 10 and threw a complete game in a 9-1 over Kentwood in the final.
In addition to Trahan and Zach Rider, Kinder shortstop Dylon Poncho and third baseman Michael Fontenot made the team.
Poncho played for Kinder's 2014 and 2015 title teams while Fontenot led the Yellow Jackets to their third title of the decade in 2019. Poncho twice earned all-state first-team honors, batting .483 in 2015. Fontenot batted .500 with 45 RBIs, 53 runs scored, 16 doubles, seven triples and four home runs to win the 2019 All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP award.
Rounding out the infield is Elizabeth catcher Ty Morgan and Vinton's Tanner Young. Morgan, a three-time all-state first-teamer, earned all-state Class C MVP honors in 2017 after leading the Bulldogs to the Class C state championship while batting .588 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs and an 8-0 record on the mound with a 1.29 ERA. In 2018, Young went 8-3 with 109 strikeouts and hit .478 with 11 doubles and 25 RBIs in 2018 and was voted the District 5-2A MVP award.
Joining Rider on the pitching staff is Pitkin's Garrett Edwards, DeQuincy's Luke Miller and a pair of Grand Lake Hornets in Madison Morales and Kade Delcambre, the 2018 All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP after going 7-2 with 69 strikeouts and a 3.10 ERA.
Morales made the Class B all-state first team in 2011 and 2012 as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. Miller went 6-1 with a 1.77 ERA in 2019 and led the Tigers to the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A playoffs. Edwards was one of Pitkin's stars on its 2019 state champion team with an 11-1 record and 80 strikeouts to go with a minuscule 0.46 ERA.
In the outfield is Welsh's Zach Hayes and Elizabeth's Colby LaFauci. Hayes was key to the Greyhounds' run to the Class 2A final in 2018 with a .438 batting average and 20 RBIs. LaFauci was named the Class B MVP in 2015 as a pitcher and outfielder.
At the utility position is Merryville's Gage Robberson, Grand Lake's Kade Pousson, Fairview's Brennan Maddox, the 2016 Class B and All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP and three-time all-state first-team member, Rosepine's Jesse Fruge and Reeves' Michael Schultz.
Fruge earned Class 2A all-state first-team honors in 2014 and 2015 while Schultz earned Class C first-team honors in 2012 and 2014, leading the Raiders to the quarterfinals four times.
Robberson played for the Panthers 2018 state champion team while Pousson, the 2018 All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP, took the to the 1A title game while batting .471 with 24 RBIs and a 5-2 pitching record.
Maddox, a four-time all-state first-team selection. In 2016, he hit .464 with 20 RBIs to lead the Panthers to their second state title of the decade.
Small Schools All-Decade Baseball Team
Grad.
Pos. Player, School Year
P Garrett Edwards, Pitkin 2020
P Zach Rider, Kinder 2015
P Luke Miller, DeQuincy 2019
P Madison Morales, Grand Lake 2014
P Kade Delcambre, Grand Lake 2018
C Ty Morgan, Elizabeth 2017
INF Tanner Young, Vinton 2018
INF Dylon Poncho, Kinder 2015
INF Michael Fontenot, Kinder 2020
INF Blake Trahan, Kinder 2012
OF Kellon McCleon, Oberlin 2020
OF Zach Hayes, Welsh 2018
OF Trevor Rider, Oberlin 2020
OF Colby LaFauci, Elizabeth 2015
UT Gage Robberson, Merryville 2018
UT Kade Pousson, Grand Lake 2017
UT Brennan Maddox, Fairview 2016
UT Jesse Fruge, Rosepine 2015
UT Michael Schultz, Reeves 2014
HITTER OF THE DECADE — Blake Trahan, Kinder
PITCHER OF THE DECADE — Zach Rider, Kinder
COACH OF THE DECADE — Greg Manuel, Oberlin