In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss defensive backs and linebackers at area small schools.
Which school has the best set of linebackers?
WA: Welsh, which has a pair of senior starters in Jevin and Kaden Labouve. The duo combined for nearly 200 tackles last year while leading the Greyhounds to the Class 2A state championship game.
RA: Oberlin returns the heart of its defense, which allowed 11.4 points a game, including all-district senior linebackers Collin Chatman and Alex Fontenot. While leading the Tigers to the Class 1A quarterfinals, Chatman led the team with 121 tackles while Fontenot made 98 tackles with eight tackles for a loss.
Who has the best secondary?
WA: Kinder, whose back four is led by Skyler Leckelt, a first-team all-district selection last year after finishing the season with five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets have two more starters back in Dee Fontenot and Hayden Yates.
RA: Oberlin not only has some top talent at linebacker but also in the defensive secondary with a trio of all-district ball hawks in Trevor Rider, Jonathon Cole and Jaden Johnson, plus Seth Rider. Johnson picked off three passes last year and broke up another 13 while Rider broke up a team-high 16 passes. Trevor Rider broke up six passes last year and Cole recovered a team-high five fumbles.
Who is the best linebacker and defensive back?
WA: I'll take two guys who can make plays all over the field in Basile's Logan David and Kinder's Gavin Johnson. David has played both strong safety and linebacker at Basile and is a smart, physical player. Johnson is a rover for the 'Jackets, lining up near the line of scrimmage to help in the run game while also capable of handling coverage duties. He led the team in tackles last season with 82, earning first-team all-district honors in a loaded district.
RA: Look for Hamilton Christian senior safety Adrian Brown and hard-hitting Pickering linebacker Anthony Woods to make a lot of big plays. Brown, who also starts for Hamilton's Class 1A state runner-up basketball team, broke up 16 passes last year with 41 tackles. Woods, who comes in at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, earned second-team all-district honors last year and is a powerful tackler who can blast through blockers to get to the ball carrier and will be a key component as the Red Devils look to rebound from a rough 2018 season.