Athletes from throughout the area returned to campus Monday for the first time since the LHSAA shut down all athletics activities after March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the state beginning Phase II of the federal government's reopening plan, the LHSAA voted last week to lift the ban and allow summer rules to take effect. The LHSAA also published a 21-page set of health guidelines it encouraged schools to follow to keep athletes and coaches safe.
Gatherings of more than 25 people are still prohibited, so football teams will have to break into smaller groups. The new format and health guidelines were the primary topics of discussion at Iowa, where head football coach Tommy Johns used the day to explain the new format and health guidelines to kids. Workouts will start today.
"We brought up our players at three different times," Johns said. "We had an orientation first with each group about the new rules that are in place and how everything will be organized the rest of the summer. Then we had position meetings and went over workouts for the week."
Johns said this summer won't be much different from others.
"The main change is just staying in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the school board," he said. "Checking and logging temperatures and symptoms each day. I thought it went pretty smooth today. The entire coaching staff along with our administrators (assistant principals Luke Dietz and Sean Richard) did a great job of designing a plan last week to ensure the safety of the players."
At LaGrange, the defending 4A state champion girls basketball team went back to work, with an hour of work in the weight room followed by an hour on the court. Head coach La"Keem Holmes said the summer will be spent focusing on individual skills rather than traveling for camps and tournaments.
"Usually we try to play 25 or more games in June," Holmes said. "With us unable to do so we have really focused on the little things and each player's individual development. It helps us a ton because we needed to do so after losing seven seniors and having a younger team this year."
The Gators, who have a five-member coaching staff, works in separate groups and takes other safety measures.
"Each kid has their own ball, all balls are cleaned after use, and in the weight room we have them spread out, skipping stations per group to stay at a safe distance from each other." Holmes said.