In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview area large school high school football games.
What's the best game?
WA: Iowa at DeRidder, tonight. The Dragons are off to a 3-1 start and can cap the first half of the regular season in style with another quality win. Quarterback Kenneth Gooden and running back/defensive back Jalyn Thurman have led the way. Iowa is at 2-2 but trending in the right direction. Gene Natali has thrown eight touchdowns against two interceptions over the last three weeks, with a pair of 300-yard games. He will need help from the running game as the Dragons secondary has talent, experience and depth. A win would give the Yellow Jackets momentum after a few injuries created early season difficulties.
RA: Church Point at St. Louis, Friday. Church Point comes to Lake Charles on a two-game win streak, while St. Louis shut out 2018 Class 2A state runner-up Welsh last week. Church Point running back Rodney Dupuis has run for more than 4,300 yards in his career. Running back Evan Joubert has been the Saints' driving force in its 3-1 start with three games of three or more touchdowns.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Jennings RB Trevor Etienne. The younger brother of Clemson star RB Travis Etienne is making a name for himself as a sophomore. He scored on two long pass receptions last week and has run for 322 yards and two TDs, giving the Bulldogs a potent backfield with fellow RB Jalen Lewis (343 yds., 3 TDs). The Bulldogs will face a Washington-Marion team that has struggled to stop the run.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep's Tre Henry has been hard to stop. The 6-foot-3, 253-pound senior has racked up 35 tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks in four games. Henry has ample speed for his size. He will likely draw double-teams from the Kinder Yellow Jackets tonight.
What is the best in-game matchup?
WA: Sam Houston receivers Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz versus Comeaux safeties Kavias Honore and Tyreke Boyd. Grice and Yuhasz have combined for 877 yards and 13 TDs through four games. Honore and Boyd are three-year starters who will attempt to take away the big plays. Spartans WR Malik Nabers could see time on defense to try to slow the Broncos passing attack.
RA: Oakdale's Keyon Pugh vs. Westlake's J.J. Ross. Ground and pound will be the game plan Friday at Max Caldarera Memorial Stadium. Oakdale's Keyon Pugh (668 yds., 9 TDs) is averaging 167 yards a game and 7.6 a carry for the 3-1 Warriors. Ross is working on his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and has 605 yards and eight TDs through four games.