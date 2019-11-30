Another Jennings upset

JENNINGS — The 23rd-seeded Jennings Bulldogs needed a big stop with 11 seconds left in the game when the second-seeded Sterlington Panthers cut the Bulldogs' lead to a point.
The Jennings defense stopped the 2-point conversion then held off Sterlington's successful onside kick to take the 39-38 upset victory Friday night in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
"The last seven minutes of this football game was some kind of wild football game," said Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps. "The credit goes to these kids and coaching staff on what they did this week as we have a chance to go to the semifinals now."
Jennings (8-5) will travel to New Orleans next week where it will face No. 6 McDonogh 35, a 19-8 winner over Baker.
The Bulldogs finished 381 rushing yards, led by Jalen Lewis with 238 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. Trevor Etienne finished with 131 yards on 16 carries and five touchdowns. Ja'Corien Palfrey finished with five receptions for 93 yards.
"I'm proud of our football team and proud for our community as it was a great atmosphere here tonight," Phelps said. "I'm just as excited for my seniors as they get to practice another week of football."
Sterlington (11-1) was the first team to get on the scoreboard when it converted on a short-field opportunity created by a Jennings fumble on its own 35. Four plays later Dallas Reagor scored to give Sterlington a 7-0 lead with 6:39 to play.
Jennings answered on its next drive when Lewis scored on a 15-yard touchdown to trail 7-6 with 4:39 to play.
The Bulldogs increased their lead in the second quarter when Etienne scored on a 10-yard run with 10:39 to play in the quarter.
After forcing the Panthers to punt on the next drive, the Bulldogs wasted little time increasing their lead. On the second play, Lewis scored on a 62-yard run for a 20-7 lead with 8:06 remaining.
Sterlington answered with a methodical drive on its next possession, led by Louisiana-Monroe commitment Hayes Crocket. On his fifth carry of the drive Crocket scored on a 9-yard run with 3:03 to play in the quarter to make it 20-14.
The Panthers were first to get on the board in the second half when Reagor scored on a 71-yard run. The Bulldogs answered on their next possession when Lewis scored on a 73-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 26-21 lead with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
Sterlington answered to regain the lead when Crocket connected with Grant Mangrum on a 65-yard touchdown pass to take a 29-26 with 6:14 left in the quarter.
Jennings answered when Etienne scored on a 5-yard run with 10:38 left to take a 32-29 lead. The next drive saw Sterlington forced to punt, but a blocked punt by Keenan Landry put the ball on the Sterlington 12-yard line. One play later Etienne scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run to take a 39-29 lead with 8:44 to play in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers finished with 194 passing yards and 189 rushing yards. Crocket finished with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns. Reagor led Sterlington with 157 yards rushing on 20 carries.