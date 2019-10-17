Another edition of the Hooper Trophy

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview area large school Week 7 high school football games.
What's the best large schools game?
RA: Leesville at DeRidder. It is the 99th Battle for the Hooper Trophy. Leesville has won the last three and is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A but is coming off a 37-35 loss to No. 7 Tioga. Since giving up 42 points in a Week 2 loss to Washington-Marion, DeRidder's defense hasn't give up more than 16 points and will likely need big defensive stands to stop the Wampus Cats' many offensive weapons.
WA: St. Louis at Lake Charles College Prep. The Saints have been a good surprise, withstanding a string of injuries to get to 5-1. Prep has unexpectedly struggled to a 3-3 record and needs to win to keep its district title hopes alive. To do so, it will need to shore up its run defense and slow Saints running back Evan Joubert, who has topped the 700-yard mark for the season.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Davis Dow. After early season struggles in which he missed three field goals attempts and two point-after kicks in the first two weeks, Dow now has ice in his veins. He kicked the winner last week as time expired to give the Broncos their first win over Barbe. His lone miss the last two weeks was a blocked field goal attempt against Comeaux in Week 5. The Broncos have another tough matchup against Class 5A newcomer Southside, and Dow could be called on again in a tense situation.
WA: Barbe WR Chandler Ware. Despite the Bucs losing to Sam Houston, Ware was spectacular last week, catching 12 passes for 227 yards and three TDs. Barbe struggled to get its running game going last week, but another big game from Ware could help open space for the backs. Ware leads area receivers with 909 yards and 10 TDs.
What is the best in-game matchup?
RA: Westlake's defensive line vs. South Beauregard's running backs. Westlake linemen Eli Goss, Cameron Johnson, Nic Runnels and Dominick Sanchez dominated Lake Charles College Prep last week with four sacks and held the Trailblazers to 30 rushing yards. The Rams will have to slow down the Golden Knights' trio of backs — Jackson Leboeuf, Colby Hollier and Jayden Derouen — to start its first win streak of the season.
WA: Iowa receivers vs. Jennings secondary. The Yellow Jackets spread the ball around to a trio of receivers — Curtis Deville, Cade Labuyere and Dezmon Dixon — while the Bulldogs annually feature a top set of defensive backs. This year is no different with cornerbacks Demarion Simon, Tregan Citizen and Ladarian Prejean leading the way.