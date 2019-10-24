In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview area large school Week 8 high school football games.
What’s the best large schools game?
RA: Acadiana at Sam Houston. It will be Sam Houston’s high-flying offense against the Rams stingy defense in a game that will likely decide the district champion. Sam Houston is scoring nearly 49 points and game and put up a season high 66 last week against Southside. No one has score more than 21 points against the Rams.
WA: Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep. A great contrast of styles between the run-heavy Bulldogs with their methodical veer run game and the big-play Blazers with their group of speedy playmakers. The stakes are high with the loser likely eliminated from the District 3-5A race.
Name a player to watch.
RA: St. Louis linebacker John Reina has been one of the Saints’ stalwarts on defense, averaging over nine tackles a game. Reina had a season high 4 1/2 tackles for a loss last week against Lake Charles College Prep and will be called to lead the Saints’ front seven to put pressure on Iowa quarterback Gene Natali.
WA: Sam Houston LBs Marrion Atkins and Logan James had big games a few weeks ago when the Broncos edged Barbe in a big District 3-5A game. That duo will have to be up to the task again tonight with Acadiana’s powerful offense visiting the Bluff in a first place showdown.
What is the best in-game matchup?
RA: Lake Charles College Prep defense vs. Jennings running back Travis Etienne. Etienne has been a scoring machine lately with 13 touchdowns in his last four games. But prep is stout up front with seniors Tre Henry (DL) and and Tyler Carter (LB) plus a pair of young linebackers in Daylon Sibley and Ian Richard, who combined for 19 tackles last week in the Trailblazers come from behind win over St. Louis.
WA: Acadiana RBs Lucky Brooks and Dillon Monnette vs. Sam Houston WRs Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz. Brooks and Monnette are Army commits who keep the chains moving for the Rams. Grice and Yuhasz form one of the state’s best receiving corps and generate big plays for Sam Houston’s explosive offense. In what figures to be a high-scoring game, the winning team is likely to be determined by this quartet of standouts.