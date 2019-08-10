After learning from former Yellow Jackets star Darius Daniels, Iowa safety Tyler Langley is serving as a leader in the ’Jackets secondary as he prepares for his senior season.
Langley said Daniels, now at McNeese State, was a big help when he first took the field as a sophomore.
“I always looked up to (Daniels), what he could do on the field,” Langley said. “Then, when I got on the field late in my sophomore year, he really helped me. He taught me how to slow down and stop thinking too much.”
Langley took the lessons to heart and enjoyed a breakout season last year as a junior. Now he is helping guide some of the younger defenders.
“I try to help them out as much as I can, show them what they need to do but without being mean, just pushing them,” he said. “I like to be physical in practice, work hard, do everything I can at practice. Watching film is a big thing for me, looking at who I will be guarding in the game, trying to find their weaknesses and strengths.”
Langley, a strong safety, said he likes getting involved in the run game.
“Hitting somebody, making a tackle, that is definitely what I love to do,” he said. “When I was younger I wanted to score touchdowns as a receiver, but they put me in on defense because they needed someone physical. I enjoy that part of the game.”
Free safety Cejae Ceasar is an ideal partner in the secondary, Langley said.
“He is a great player, a track star, really fast and really tall, a beast,” Langley said of Ceasar. “He’s physical. It is great playing with him. I know he will take care of his side of the field.”
Langley said the ’Jackets defense should be strong.
“Our defense has improved a lot,” he said. “I like my teammates, they took what happened last year (a 2-7 season) to heart and so have I. I feel like we are going to do a much better job this year. We have a lot of skill players. We have a lot more experience which is going to help.”
Langley, who also punts, might see some time on offense.
“That’s where I started, I wanted to score touchdowns” he said. “Moving into high school they needed me on defense because I was really physical. I like running the ball and seeing open field, taking off. That’s a great feeling.”
Quarterback Gene Natali is another teammate Langley said he expects to step up.
“He is a natural at the quarterback position,” Langley said. “He can run, he can throw. I think he is going to mature and do a great job running the offense.”
During the spring, Langley patrols the outfield for the ’Jackets, who reached the state semifinals last year. Langley said that playoff run provided lessons that can help the football team.
“We just learned to stay in it,” he said. “In the first round we down by about five runs and came back to win the game. In the second round it went to a series and we lost the first game but came back to win the next two. The same thing happened in the third round.”
Iowa head coach Tommy Johns said Langley brings a lot to the table.
“I like his versatility and how much he’s grown as a player over the last three years,” Johns said. “He does anything we ask of him. He’s a team player.”