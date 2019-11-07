In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 10 high school football games involving area teams in Classes 5A-3A.
What is the most interesting game of the week?
RA: Westlake at Jennings. While Jennings is likely headed to the playoffs, win or lose; Westlake is in a must-win situation. The Rams are ranked 34th in the most recent Louisiana High School Athletic Association power ratings (32 qualify for the playoffs) and a win would give them a share of the District 4-3A crown and an automatic playoff berth. Both teams have strong run games. Jennings touts Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis while Westlake boasts J.J. Ross and Jasia Simien.
WA: Stakes are high in Sulphur where St. Louis will host Iowa. The Saints need to win to clinch a share of the District 4-3A title, while the Yellow Jackets need to win to make the playoffs. They are 33rd in the power ratings and need to move up a few spots to secure a postseason spot.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Sam Houston's Tavyen Grice has become of the premier receivers in Southwest Louisiana. With three consecutive games with more than 300 all-purpose yards, he is a threat all over the field. He is one of two area players who has run, passed, caught and scored at last one defensive or special teams touchdown. The other is Iota's Tyrone Charlot.
WA: Barbe receivers Chandler Ware and Devin Bates. The Bucs likely need to win in order to open the playoffs at home next week. They will travel to Lafayette take on a Comeaux team that has several Division I prospects, led by defensive back/receiver Malik Nabors. The Spartans also have a pair of senior safeties in Tyreke Boyd and Kavias Honore.
What is the best in-game matchup?
RA: Barbe's linebackers vs. Comeaux ground game. Comeaux showed off its big-play run game last week when quarterback Tre Harris and running backs Eddie Flugence and Sharod Kelly combined for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns. Only twice this season have the Bucs given up more than 200 yards on the ground, led by a pair of junior linebackers in Noah Simon and Trenton Bono, who have combined for more than 120 tackles.
WA: LaGrange defense vs. Eunice offense. The Gators can claim a share of the District 4-4A title with a win. To do so, they will need to slow down a high-powered Eunice offense. The Bobcats average 38 points per game. Defense has been the Gators' calling card during their second-half surge, allowing 14 points per game over the last five games, four of which were wins.