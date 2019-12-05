In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson preview the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs.
Which of the two games with a local team is most interesting?
RA: White Castle at Oberlin. The two teams last met in 2010 when the Bulldogs, known as a basketball power, beat the Tigers 20-0 and went on to win their only football state championship. Oberlin is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 1961.
WA: Jennings at McDonogh #35. The Roneagles are coached by former Washington-Marion head coach Wayne Reese, who won his 250th game earlier this season. Both he and Rusty Phelps of Jennings, the longest-tenured area head football coach, are seeking their first trip to the Superdome Classic.
What is the best in-game matchup?
RA: Oberlin's ground game vs. White Castle's defense. Oberlin has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman, who average more than 8 yards a carry and accounted for 34 touchdowns. White Castle has allowed just six points in two playoff games, holding Delta Charter to under 100 yards om the ground and kept run-heavy East Iberville oit of the end zone.
WA: Jennings O-Line vs. McDonogh #35 D-Line. The Bulldogs have a pair of backs who can make big plays in Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis, but running room might be hard to find against a big and experienced Roneagles defensive line. The Roneagles allowed 267 rushing yards to Baker last week, but also stuffed four drives inside its red zone.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Senior cornerback Jaden Johnson has been Oberlin's top defense against the pass with three interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The Tigers' defensive secondary will have to contain White Castle's deep threat in the passing game.
WA: Jennings WR Jacorien Palfrey had four catches for 93 yards last week. McDonogh #35 gave up several long passing plays to LC College Prep in the second round and Palfrey is a big-play threat who averages 28 yards per reception on the season.