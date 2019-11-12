In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the first week of high school football playoff games involving area small schools.
What is the most interesting small school football game on this week's schedule?
RA: No. 22 Merryville at No. 11 Grand Lake. Grand Lake will host its first playoff game since restoring its program in 2013. But the Hornets will face a familiar foe in district rival Merryville. Grand Lake beat the Panthers 46-20 by holding 1,000-yard rusher Cam'ron Williams to his lowest rushing total of the season (46) and will need to find a way to repeat the feat.
WA: No. 25 Rosepine at No. 8 Kinder. The Yellow Jackets won the regular season game 42-26, starting and finishing strong by scoring the first two and final two touchdowns of the game. In between, the Eagles more than held their own and had big games from running back Grant Ducote (136 yards) and QB Ethan Frey (254 yards). Kinder, despite missing feature back Ty Fuselier, ran for more than 400 yards in the game. If the Eagles can cut that number, they have enough firepower to spring an upset.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Last season DeQuincy senior Cooper Hext scored twice in the Tigers' first round upset of East Beauregard that propelled his team to the quarterfinals. And look for him to set the tone this week. Hext is SWLA's top small school receiver with 66 catches for 973 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also run for 349 yards and five scores and scored on a fumble return.
WA: Hamilton Christian WR/DB Adrian Brown. The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time in three years, but have a tough assignment playing at No. 2 Opelousas Catholic, which features one of the state's top athletes in WR Keon Coleman. Brown will have to help slow down Coleman, a 1,000-yard receiver, plus help generate points on offense and in the return game, to give the Warriors a chance to win.
What is the best state quarterfinal volleyball game on the schedule this week?
RA: No. 3 Westlake is a top-five seed for the second consecutive year and will face No. 6 Lutcher as it goes for its first trip to the state semifinals. The Rams nearly pulled out a win in the quarterfinals last year, losing to De La Salle in five sets and return four starters from that team.
WA: Iowa enters its first state tournament on a tear, having won 21 straight matches. Now they take on a tournament regular in Ursuline Academy, which won the state title in 2012 and has lost in the quarterfinal round only twice since then. One of those losses was to St. Louis in 2013, the other last year to Vandebilt Catholic. Iowa is the fifth seed, Ursuline the fourth. Not much separates these teams in terms of quality. Ursuline has pedigree, but the Jackets have momentum and won't be intimidated after playing a difficult schedule this season.