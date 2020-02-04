In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss todays's slate of high school basketball.
What is the best boys game?
WA: Grand Lake at Hamilton Christian in a District 4-1A showdown. The host Warriors need a win to move into a first-place tie, while the Hornets are looking to extend their lead to two games and take control of the district race.
RA: Rayne at Washington-Marion. The Charging Indians will host the Wolves looking to break the tie at the top of the District 4-4A standings. Since a rough 3-7 start to the season, W-M has won 9 of its last 10 games with five players averaging more than eight points a game led by junior guard Jamaar Moore (14.4 ppg). Rayne has won by an average of 15.3 points a game in district.
What is the most interesting girls game?
WA: South Beauregard at Westlake. The Lady K's won a close game the first time the District 4-1A rivals met. The game has big playoff implications as the teams attempt to finish in the final eight to improve their chances of getting two home games in the playoffs.
RA: Lafayette at Sulphur. With only one round of district games, there is no room for error for District 3-5A leaders Sulphur and Lafayette. Sulphur has won the last four meetings, but they were all defensive games with the Tors winning by 9 or less three times.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Hamilton Christian point guard Michael Thomas scored 28 points in a Friday win over Gueydan and is also a slick passer and athletic defender. The two-time all state guard will lead the Warriors into a huge game tonight against Grand Lake and its outstanding backcourt of Kael Delcambre and Luke McCardle.
RA: Starks senior guard Abbie Clark has averaged 24 points in her last two games, including a 31-points last Friday to knock Johnson Bayou out of the District 6-C race. Another big performance today by Clark would earn the Panthers at least a share of the district title with a South Cameron.